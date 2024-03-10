HGTV's Ty Pennington Once Received A Roadside Rescue From A Teenage Fan

HGTV's Ty Pennington has had a pretty major car-related run-in with the law in the past, making headlines in 2007 when he was arrested in Los Angeles for a DUI. Ultimately, the TV personality was given three years probation along with mandated participation in drinking-related recovery programs. "I made an error in judgment," the TV personality said in a statement following his arrest, going on to apologize to his fans and colleagues (per CBS).

While this was a controversial moment for Pennington, not all of his vehicle-based headlines have been so negative. Back in 2008, two fans of the series "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," which Pennington hosted from 2003 to 2012, came to the renovation star's rescue after he ran into a roadside issue. Diane Grassley and her then-16-year-old daughter, Colleen, were driving outside of Newport, Michigan when they spotted Pennington on the side of Interstate 75.

"It was kind of dark but our headlights lit up his face," Diane told WTVG-TV in Toledo, Ohio at the time, per UPI. "We both looked at each other and started laughing. It was like, oh my gosh! That's Ty Pennington!" Turns out, Pennington had run out of gas and had pulled over onto the side of the road. Luckily, his fans were able to give him a ride to the nearest gas station so he could purchase some fuel. Little did they know, their small act of kindness would land them the memory of a lifetime.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).