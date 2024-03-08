Joe Biden's SOTU Walk Bolsters The Worst Digs About His Mental Fitness

President Joe Biden's goal in his 2024 State of the Union address was simple: convince the American people he deserves to be there to deliver a SOTU in 2025. He knew he had to make the strongest showing of his career; with Nikki Haley dropping out of the presidential race just one day earlier, the November 2024 ballot will almost certainly be a rematch between the president and Donald Trump. But even loyal Democrats have raised concerns about Biden's age and mental fitness for the job, and his entrance into the chambers didn't assuage those fears.

Entering later than the scheduled 9:00 PM EST time, the president slowly made his way down the aisles, chatting with the assembled House and Senate members and guests. He looked more like a party guest than a president on a mission. One commenter on X snarked at the POTUS, referring to him as a "rotting corpse." Then Biden caught a glimpse of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican Congresswoman from Georgia who has been openly critical of the administration and its policies on border control. Greene was defiantly dressed in red with a MAGA baseball cap and accessories memorializing Laken Riley, a young nursing student allegedly murdered by an undocumented immigrant man. Biden shot her an exaggeratedly shocked expression as Greene challenged him to say Riley's name.

It was an awkward start to the evening and put even more pressure on Biden to deliver. Could he rise to the occasion?