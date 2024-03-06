Nikki Haley Backs Out Of 2024 Presidential Race With One Last Swipe At Donald Trump

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced she was dropping out of the GOP presidential race on Wednesday, March 6, clearing the path for former President Donald Trump to become the likeliest Republican candidate in the 2024 election. Haley previously told the press she would continue her campaign until Super Tuesday, March 5. By that night, it was clear Haley had failed to acquire the delegates needed to beat out the former president. But unlike so many of the GOP presidential hopefuls who suspended their campaign before her, Haley didn't endorse her political opponent. Instead, she offered a bit of advice.

"I have always been a conservative Republican and always supported the Republican nominee, but on this question, as she did on so many others, Margaret Thatcher provided some good advice when she said, 'Never follow the crowd. Always make up your own mind.' It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the vote — those in our party and beyond it who did not support him," Haley said in her concession speech (via CNN).

Haley's history with Trump is complex, to say the least. She was formerly part of the Trump administration as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, and she was even rumored to have an affair with the former president — an accusation she quickly shut down. She hasn't always agreed with him, though, notably breaking with Trump last year over how she feels about Kim Jong Un, disagreeing with Trump's friendly overtures towards the North Korean leader.