David Bromstad's Most Controversial Moments

"My Lottery Dream Home" host David Bromstad has been open about being gay since he publicly came out in 2013 and has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and representation in media. However, he received criticism from fans in 2013 when he agreed to host The Red Shield ReDesign Bash for the Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Salvation Army has a history of opposing LGBTQ+ rights, so fans were upset that Bromstad would have anything to do with the organization.

"Sorry, David. But no," one fan responded on Facebook. "Having your participation is not them making a stride in the right direction. They are using your celebrity so that others will think they have changed. No change. Nothing. You are better than this."

Bromstad responded to the disappointment in another post, explaining that he understood the reaction but hoped his involvement would help build a bridge between the feuding sides. Some fans were impressed with his response, as one wrote, "It's about time people started shaking hands and seeking common ground instead of pushing hate ... Both sides of this debate have left the moral high ground. I'm proud to be a fan today more than ever."