David Bromstad's Most Controversial Moments
David Bromstad has had quite the transformation since his start on HGTV. He won the first-ever season of "HGTV Design Star" in 2006 and quickly won over viewers with his quirky personality and some of the wildest outfits worn by HGTV stars. He went on to host "Color Splash" from 2007 to 2013 on HGTV, but what established him as a star was the creation of his show, "My Lottery Dream Home."
The show premiered in 2015 to rave reviews and has steadily grown in popularity since. It's clear that Bromstad is beloved by fans of HGTV, but as he's gained more and more fame, he's also been involved in various controversies over the years. Bromstad came under fire when he attempted to bridge the gap between the LGBTQ+ community and the Salvation Army, when his ex-boyfriend alleged that Bromstad had used their shared funds to pay for his drug use, and even when he responded to the outcome of the 2016 election.
Bromstad hosted a controversial event
"My Lottery Dream Home" host David Bromstad has been open about being gay since he publicly came out in 2013 and has advocated for LGBTQ+ rights and representation in media. However, he received criticism from fans in 2013 when he agreed to host The Red Shield ReDesign Bash for the Salvation Army in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Salvation Army has a history of opposing LGBTQ+ rights, so fans were upset that Bromstad would have anything to do with the organization.
"Sorry, David. But no," one fan responded on Facebook. "Having your participation is not them making a stride in the right direction. They are using your celebrity so that others will think they have changed. No change. Nothing. You are better than this."
Bromstad responded to the disappointment in another post, explaining that he understood the reaction but hoped his involvement would help build a bridge between the feuding sides. Some fans were impressed with his response, as one wrote, "It's about time people started shaking hands and seeking common ground instead of pushing hate ... Both sides of this debate have left the moral high ground. I'm proud to be a fan today more than ever."
Bromstad's ex filed a lawsuit against him
HGTV star David Bromstad is relatively private about his personal life, but his past relationship with Jeffrey Glasko has become a topic of controversy. The couple started dating in 2004 and maintained their relationship until 2015. As much as fans believed Glasko and Bromstad would have gotten married, behind the scenes, their romance was not as perfect as it seemed.
After the couple broke up, Glasko filed a civil lawsuit against Bromstad in 2015 that claimed he had violated their cohabitation contract. The first lawsuit was dismissed, but in December of the same year, Glasko filed another claim. According to documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, "On or about 2010, [David] began using funds shared with [Jeffrey] to pay for illicit drugs and prostitutes, resulting in a loss of trust and confidence." The second claim was dismissed, and Bromstad denied all allegations.
Bromstad's lawyer, William V. Roppolo, replied to the allegations, saying, "These salacious claims were made by a desperate person. The allegations are part of a lawsuit that has been dismissed in Mr. Bromstad's favor with sanctions leveled against [Jeffrey Glasko]."
A political post landed Bromstad in a tough spot
The 2016 Presidential election was a controversial time for many public figures. It seemed like no matter what was said, there was criticism from someone. HGTV star David Bromstad found that out the hard way, as his seemingly innocent call for respect and understanding in November 2016 was met with mixed reactions.
"Let us all look forward and work together for what we believe in as Americans and as humans," he wrote in a Facebook post after the election results were revealed. "Remember, we ... as the American people ... are what make this country great, and it's up to all of us to create a better future for ourselves and OUR country!"
Fans were not happy with his stance, with one commenting, "Totally disagree with you. It's easier said than done because of all the hatred and division created by the president-elect." However, many were also encouraged by Bromstad's post, as one fan responded, "Well said David. We as a group of 'Americans' can come together as one and make this a great and wonderful country for all."