The Transformation Of David Bromstad

David Bromstad graduated from Wayzata High School in 1992. From there, he studied at the Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Florida. His dream at the time, according to the Star Tribune, was to become an animator. However, as he told the outlet, he disliked the increasing use of technology implemented in the field of animation. As Bromstad described in a 2021 exclusive interview with The List, his primary purpose for attending Ringling College was to work for The Walt Disney Company. His choices were either Ringling College or California Institute of the Arts, the latter of which he said was too expensive for his family to afford. "And so I applied to that one school and that one school alone, got in, and Disney pulled directly from their illustrators," he described. "And so that's what my major was, but I realized about six months into my college education that I didn't want to do animation."

Since his graduation from Ringling College, Bromstad has remained in Florida, living both in Miami and Orlando. While he visits family in Minnesota as often as he can, it seems that the Florida lifestyle suits the emerging artist better than the Midwest.