Jennifer Aniston Once Dated Her On-Screen Brother Charlie Schlatter

Jennifer Aniston's love life has been a topic of interest throughout the years. However, likely her most notable relationship was with Brad Pitt. The pair wed in 2000, though they split in 2005 after rumors swirled about an alleged affair between him and Angelina Jolie. She would say "I do" again in 2015 to actor Justin Theroux, though this relationship was also short-lived, with the couple splitting two years later. While both marriages, which Aniston doesn't view as failures, were highly publicized, one of Aniston's lesser-known courtships before she became a wife was with Charlie Schlatter.

The pair met on the set of NBC's sitcom, "Ferris Bueller," where Schlatter played the leading role, while Aniston portrayed his big sister, Jeannie. The series was short-lived, only surviving one season. During that time, Schlatter and Aniston developed a romance, even walking the red carpet in a coordinated denim look. However, just like their show, the relationship doesn't appear to have lasted long.