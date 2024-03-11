The Fashion Faux Pas That Led To This Actor's Humiliating 2024 Oscars Fall

The Academy Awards are only partly about the hunk of metal — the real fun of Oscars night is watching Hollywood's brightest bring their fashion A-game to the red carpet. We are also here for the unexpected moments — and thanks to Liza Koshy, we got both a bit of glamour and a surprise element.

Liza Koshy takes a tumble on the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/z5lbx38CJ4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2024

The "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" actor looked stunning in a form-fitting scarlet Marchesa gown with a ruched waist, mermaid train, and rose-colored off-the-shoulder puffed sleeves. But she may be regretting her choice of footwear: towering platform stilettos. As she started moving off the red carpet, her heel caught in her voluminous skirt, and she tumbled right onto her keister. No diva she, Koshy laughed off the moment, saying, "That's all right!" Two assistants quickly helped her to her feet, and the actress cracked a joke: "It was a manhole there! You saw that?" (per Decider).