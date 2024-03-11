The Fashion Faux Pas That Led To This Actor's Humiliating 2024 Oscars Fall
The Academy Awards are only partly about the hunk of metal — the real fun of Oscars night is watching Hollywood's brightest bring their fashion A-game to the red carpet. We are also here for the unexpected moments — and thanks to Liza Koshy, we got both a bit of glamour and a surprise element.
The "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" actor looked stunning in a form-fitting scarlet Marchesa gown with a ruched waist, mermaid train, and rose-colored off-the-shoulder puffed sleeves. But she may be regretting her choice of footwear: towering platform stilettos. As she started moving off the red carpet, her heel caught in her voluminous skirt, and she tumbled right onto her keister. No diva she, Koshy laughed off the moment, saying, "That's all right!" Two assistants quickly helped her to her feet, and the actress cracked a joke: "It was a manhole there! You saw that?" (per Decider).
Liza Koshy was a good sport about her mishap
Being an actor and YouTube sensation means knowing how to think on your feet — or in Liza Koshy's case, off your feet. Her red carpet tumble didn't leave her red-faced; she was able to laugh at herself moments later. According to the New York Post, she spoke to a correspondent just minutes after her flop, bragging, "I'm joining a legendary group of women like J. Law who fell on the red carpet." (Jennifer Lawrence had a similarly awkward Oscars moment in 2014.) Koshy went on to joke that she tripped on purpose. "I made a whole moment of it. I said, 'Wait a minute. I'm not nominated. I'm not presenting. I gotta fall,'" she said.
Some on X (formerly Twitter) suspected Koshy had actually staged the moment for attention. "I smell a stunt," mused a follower. Others just praised her for handling the embarrassing moment like a pro. One commenter wrote, "She took it like a pro! We're all human, it happens! Next story." Another raved, "Still a queen." Agreed a third, "Bless her sense of humor!! Good for her!! She looks stunning."