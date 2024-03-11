Kate Middleton Lived Lavishly Before She Married William. Here's How Her Family Made Their Fortune

Although it may seem that Catherine, Princess of Wales, had a very humble upbringing prior to her marriage to William, Prince of Wales, she actually lived quite lavishly before then. For instance, Kate Middleton's family moved into an approximately £1.5 million house when she was a young teenager. She and her siblings also went to an expensive boarding school prior to university. Kate's family had connections to the royal family before her marriage through her mother Carole Middleton's family line. However, according to MailOnline, a good portion of Kate's family's wealth was from her father Michael Middleton's side.

Kate's great-great-great grandfather Frank Lupton was a successful businessman, and he had five children. One of the five was Francis Lupton. Francis was well-off, inheriting what is £1.5 million in today's money after Frank's death. After Francis' wife, Harriet, passed away, he became focused on work. He had five children of his own, but unfortunately, his three sons all died while serving in World War I.

After Francis' own death, he was survived by his daughters Anne and Olive. Olive Lupton, who became a Middleton by marriage, was Kate's great-grandmother, and she left a total of £2.9 million for her four children. The money Michael inherited from his family isn't the only money the Middleton family had, however.