How Much Of HGTV's No Demo Reno Is Real?

If you're an HGTV fan, then you'll probably have come across "No Demo Reno" before. The show stars talented influencer and blogger Jenn Todryk, who uses her skills to dramatically transform homes without doing any invasive demolition. The home improvement series first began in 2021 and became a huge hit for the DIY network, bringing in fans in their droves just like its fellow series, just like HGTV's fellow big shows such as Tarek El Moussa's "Flip or Flop" replacement, "Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa" or "House Hunters."

But how real is what we're seeing on "No Demo Reno"? We watch houses being totally transformed with minimal to no renovation work being done week after week, but is it actually possible for Todryk and her building crew, Manta Construction, to do all that in such a short amount of time and have everything happen the way it seems? "No demo reno is totally the way to go," Todryk promises (via Realtor). "You'll fall in love with your own house all over again, but without the sweat and money involved in a total renovation. Leave the sledgehammer in the garage."

Amidst speculation about which HGTV may well be fake, it turns out there may just be a few things going on behind the scenes at "No Demo Reno" that viewers aren't aware of. The transformations may be real but aren't always quite as simple as they appear to be on TV. It turns out that Todryk often gets some help that makes the whole process seem easier than it is.