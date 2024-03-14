Patrick Mahomes Doesn't Hold Back When He Needs To Get Fellow Chiefs Players In Line

The Kansas City Chiefs got a lot of attention this NFL season, particularly with Taylor Swift showing up in the stands to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce, Chiefs tight end. While Kelce's high-profile relationship with Swift brought a lot of new eyes to the game, it was Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs quarterback, who helped lead the team to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years where they managed to get their second win in a row in a nail-biting overtime finish. As the starting (and star) quarterback, the team and the fans look to Mahomes as a leader, and it's a job that he takes seriously, so he's not afraid to call out his teammates. Just ask former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who played with Mahomes when the first quarterback joined the team in 2017 until 2022 when Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins.

On an episode of The Pivot Podcast in March 2024, Hill talked about a time when Mahomes was getting irritated with the offense and how they were playing: "That was a moment right there where he stood on business and it was like, 'Bro, I really respect this,' because he really just called out all his weapons individually, pointed us out, looked us in the eyes and said, 'Bro? Reek? You think you're so ... fast, but you can't catch the ... ball. You want to be the best receiver in the game?' And he was letting me have it."