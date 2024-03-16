Anne Hathaway's Most Controversial Moments

The internet's beef with Anne Hathaway really flourished in 2012 and 2013. While she had garnered critical acclaim for her performance as Fantine in the 2012 film adaptation of "Les Misérables," the actor's public perception was more of a mixed bag. "Love Les Mis but very much dislike Anne Hathaway," one social media user wrote on X, a sentiment that was echoed across the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The public's annoyance with Hathaway seemed to initially escalate with comments she made about her experience with the film. When asked by MTV if she was moved by her own performance, the "Serenity" star admitted that she did cry. "But not because of what I was doing [on screen]," the actor explained. "It was because I was back in the process of making it. The rest of the film made me bawl like a baby." The sentiment may be true, but Bustle reports that the interview was negatively received by readers, with many interpreting her comments as an arrogant boast paired with a poor attempt to save face.

Hathaway also opened up about the intensive methods she adopted to lose weight for the role, which was similarly read as a way to toot her own horn. The performer lost 25 pounds for the film, undergoing a cleanse and restricting her diet to dried oatmeal paste. "No one liked what I was doing," Hathaway told the Los Angeles Times. "By the end, people were hugging me and they would get emotional because I felt so frail" (per Bustle).