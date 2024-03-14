Robyn Bernard, Longtime General Hospital Star, Dead At 64

Port Charles has lost another resident. Actor Robyn Bernard, who played Terry Brock on "General Hospital" for six years, has tragically died at age 64. The Hollywood Reporter shared a Riverside (California) Sheriff's Department press release revealing Bernard had been found dead by passers-by in an open field behind an unidentified business shortly after 4 a.m. on March 12, 2024. Her identity was confirmed through fingerprints. Sheriff's sergeant Deidre Vickers reported, "There was no evidence of foul play," and an investigation into Bernard's death is currently ongoing (per Desert Sun).

Bernard broke into acting in the early 1980s with small roles in TV series such as "The Facts of Life" and "Simon & Simon" before landing her role on the long-running soap. Her Terry Brock was the daughter of a notorious "GH" baddie, D.H. Brock, and her storyline included a struggle with alcoholism that threatened her future as a musician. Bernard was also the older sister of fellow actor Crystal Bernard of "Wings" fame.

