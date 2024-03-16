Millie Bobby Brown Was Left Floundering During Jake Bongiovi's Proposal After A Major Mishap

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's fairytale romance deserved the perfect proposal. In the "Stranger Things" star's 2023 WIRED interview, she confirmed that they met over Instagram and remained friends until they realized they had deeper feelings and Bongiovi joined her short relationship history. The former besties went Instagram official with their romance in November 2021 by posting a photo of Bongiovi kissing her cheek on the London Eye. Since then, the lovebirds haven't shied away from sharing their love with the world, frequently posting sweet snaps of each other on their social media pages.

Bongiovi and Brown first sparked engagement rumors in 2022 after the Daily Mail shared photos of her brandishing a gold and diamond band on her ring finger. However, it turned out to be a false alarm since the happy couple officially shared news of their engagement in April 2023 through an Instagram post captioned with a lyric from Taylor Swift's "Lover."

This might have you believe that Bongiovi took a more classic route, popping the question after a walk on the beach for instance. However, the reality was much different because the couple actually had a unique underwater proposal where they briefly lost the ring. During a February 2024 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Brown explained, "Jake and I bonded over diving." She continued, "We love diving. We got our diving licenses together." So, her beau's request to go diving early in the morning while on vacation didn't raise any alarm bells about the proposal around the corner.