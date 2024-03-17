90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Couples That Haven't Called It Quits Yet

If you love the wonderful world of reality dating shows as much as we do, chances are you've seen "90 Day Fiancé." The first season aired in 2014; since then, there has been no shortage of dramatic moments and plenty of memorable quotes. Fans love this show so much that it's inspired a whopping 18 spin-offs. While "90 Day Fiancé" features folks in long-distance relationships in the process of getting their K-1 visas, the spin-off, "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," shows couples who haven't yet begun the visa process. While plenty of the "Before the 90 Days" couples never actually make it to the 90 days, some have stood the test of time.

Couples on "90 Day Fiancé" never have it easy. Not only do they go through the typical struggles associated with a long-distance relationship, but they also often have to fight through a difficult immigration process. Despite the struggles, though, the truth about "90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days" is that some of these relationships really are built to last. There are plenty of couples who have managed to live happily ever after — at least so far.