The Most Dramatic Moments In 90 Day Fiance History

When we first met Michigan-raised Gino Palazzolo and Panama native Jasmine Pineda on "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days," it seemed like Pineda's extreme jealousy would be their biggest problem. That's until it was revealed that Palazzolo had sent Pineda's nudes to his ex-girlfriend. The explosive revelation came while the couple were on vacation at San Jose Island. After Pineda received messages from Palazzolo's ex, she confronted her fiance, who lied straight to her face before coming clean.

Not only is sharing someone's explicit photos a complete violation of their trust and privacy, but it's also a literal crime. He didn't seem to grasp the severity of his actions and tried to justify what he did. Palazzolo said, "I sent the pictures as revenge to show how amazing and wonderful of a girlfriend I have at this moment." He also tried to downplay the situation by saying he only did it once. "I don't care if it was only once!" Pineda said tearfully. "I trusted you to send you those pictures, Gino."

While Pineda eventually accepted Palazzolo's apology, the ordeal resurfaced after someone threatened to leak the pictures online. A distraught Pineda expressed concern for the potential effect on her reputation and her job as a teacher. Deluded into thinking money was the issue, Palazzolo offered to support Pineda while she looked for another job, suggesting a career in fitness since she likes working out.