Tiffany Trump's Most Inappropriate Outfits

As one of Donald Trump's five children, Tiffany Trump has been under the mainstream spotlight from a young age, with the attention intensifying as her father became president of the United States. While most of the public's focus is reserved for Tiffany's professional endeavors and personal life, the world of fashion is equally interested in her style expression.

As a regular front-row attendee at major fashion shows, it's no surprise that Tiffany's fashion choices have garnered attention from critics, both positive and negative. According to a Vanity Fair report from 2017, Tiffany is pleasant to interact with at fashion events, but her personal style hasn't always been pleasant to witness, at least in terms of appropriateness.

Looking back, Tiffany's style has seen little evolution before and after her father's presidency, often leading to outfits that make her seem displaced in a sea of suits and dresses of appropriate lengths at political events. From looking like she was ready for the office while partying to the exact opposite, here are five times Tiffany's outfits completely missed the mark.