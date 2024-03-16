Irish Wish Filmmakers Janeen And Michael Damian Confirm What We Suspected About Lindsay Lohan - Exclusive

From "The Parent Trap" to "Freaky Friday" to "Irish Wish" and every movie in between, Lindsay Lohan has proven she's an unforgettable force on screen. The actress has an electric energy that is front and center in each one of her films. You can't help but walk away from most of her movies feeling a sense of happiness and hopefulness once their happy endings unfold.

Amidst the Lohanaissance, the actress is back on screen, and perhaps even better than ever. In 2022, she made her Netflix holiday film debut in "Falling for Christmas." Ever since that project wrapped, director Janeen Damian has been eager to work with her again. "She's so fun-loving, and she's always done such fun, light films, and she's effervescent," the director described during an exclusive interview with The List.

Luckily, Lohan now has the starring role in Damian's new rom-com "Irish Wish," playing a writer who makes a wish that completely changes the trajectory of her life — and not exactly for the best.

According to producer Michael Damian, Lohan showed up to set each day ready to deliver. "She's so natural on camera. You feel like she just rolls out of bed and boom," he told us. However, while it may seem like second nature to Lohan after all these years on screen, that's not necessarily the case. "She puts in the work ahead of time and, like, the first take is magic right out of the gate," Michael said.