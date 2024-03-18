The Personal Experience That Inspired HGTV's Rico Leon To Create Rico To The Rescue

"Rico to the Rescue" host Rico Leon grew up in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with a hard-working, close-knit Puerto Rican family. Leon credits his parents for teaching him his work ethic and determination, but they are also the reason that he came up with the idea for his hit show, "Rico to the Rescue."

"I'm an advocate for homeowners dealing with a contractor crisis because my own parents were taken advantage of during a renovation," he explained in an interview with Hola. "When I get a call for help, my goal is to resolve the conflict between the homeowner and the home builder and to go above and beyond to successfully complete the project."

The situation that sparked the idea was when a fire broke out in Leon's family kitchen. His parents hired a contractor to fix the damage done to the house, but the contractor took the money and abandoned the project. Now, Leon is trying to right the wrongs done to his family and so many others by creating an app that would allow for better communication between homeowners and contractors. Leon told 5280 in an interview, "It would give each party responsibilities and specify project milestones that must be hit before money gets released. I think it would go a long way in preventing problems and ensuring that projects stay on track."