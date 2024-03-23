Inside Ryan Gosling's Troubled Childhood

Ryan Gosling's effortlessly cool personality often tricks fans into believing he had a picture-perfect childhood when, in reality, the actor grew up in a broken home. According to court documents obtained by Star (via Radar Online), the "La La Land" star's parents, Donna and Thomas Gosling, split up in 1994 after a two-decade-long marriage. Each parent reportedly accused the other of physical assault, and Thomas even claimed that his wife had been unfaithful to him. When Ryan sat down with The Guardian to discuss his directorial debut, "Lost River," in 2015, he shared how watching the finished film took him back to his parents' divorce.

"[It was] a visualization of my emotions at that time. Everything demolished," he explained. After Donna and Thomas went their separate ways, young Ryan and his sister, Mandi Gosling, started living with their mom. According to Radar Online, the Canadian native wasn't keen on speaking to his dad post-split. Decades later, "The Notebook" star remains close to both women, so it was unsurprising when Ryan brought Mandi along as his date to the 2024 Oscars.

The beloved actor revealed to The Guardian that Donna was frequently subjected to cat-calling by men because she was a gorgeous single woman. "You want to protect your family, but you feel weak and helpless," he admitted. "And it ignites your imagination because you start to picture scenarios in which you could defend her." Amid his heartbreaking circumstances at home, Ryan also dealt with personal turmoil as a young man who didn't fit in with his peers.