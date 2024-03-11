Who Did Ryan Gosling Bring To The 2024 Oscars? Meet The Actor's Sister
The 2024 Oscars were a major night for Ryan Gosling. Of course, Ryan and Eva Mendes never walk red carpets together, so it wasn't a surprise that he didn't bring his longtime love to the 2024 Oscars. But, who was the Barbie to Ryan's Ken on the red carpet? Gosling was arm-in-arm with a blonde bombshell, and it had plenty of fans wondering who the mystery woman was. It turns out his Oscars date was none other than Mandi Gosling, his sister.
It's easy to see that Mandi is the ultimate good luck charm for her brother. Not only did she accompany Ryan to a "Barbie" press day, but this isn't even her first Oscars. In 2017, Mandi was Ryan's guest to the 89th Academy Awards. Ryan has even referred to his sister as the "original Barbie" in his life. Clearly, Mandi is one of Ryan's favorite dates, and she thinks Ryan is more than "Kenough."
Ryan Gosling's sister always reminded him of Barbie
Ryan Gosling has been open about the fact that his kids weren't as happy about him playing Ken in the "Barbie" movie as we might have thought. His two daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, knew little about Ken before their dad took on the role. On the other hand, his sister, Mandi Gosling, knew all about Ken and was confident that her brother had what it took to embody the iconic character. "You had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there," Mandi joked to ET Canada (via Good Morning America).
While Mandi knew that Ryan was born to be Ken, she clearly helped him prepare for the role by being his real-life "Barbie" role model. "She was doing all the things all the time. You know, getting me to school safely, and then she was the president of that school," Ryan explained. He went on to say that growing up, Mandi "had more meetings than classes. It was Barbie land. When I got to set, I was like, 'This is just like my house.'" So, we can see why there was no better date for this important award ceremony than the woman who's inspired this Ken all his life.