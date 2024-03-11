Who Did Ryan Gosling Bring To The 2024 Oscars? Meet The Actor's Sister

Ryan Gosling has been open about the fact that his kids weren't as happy about him playing Ken in the "Barbie" movie as we might have thought. His two daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, knew little about Ken before their dad took on the role. On the other hand, his sister, Mandi Gosling, knew all about Ken and was confident that her brother had what it took to embody the iconic character. "You had to look for the Kenergy, but I always knew it was there," Mandi joked to ET Canada (via Good Morning America).

While Mandi knew that Ryan was born to be Ken, she clearly helped him prepare for the role by being his real-life "Barbie" role model. "She was doing all the things all the time. You know, getting me to school safely, and then she was the president of that school," Ryan explained. He went on to say that growing up, Mandi "had more meetings than classes. It was Barbie land. When I got to set, I was like, 'This is just like my house.'" So, we can see why there was no better date for this important award ceremony than the woman who's inspired this Ken all his life.