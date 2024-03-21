TikTokers Help Find Big Clue In Riley Strain Missing Person Case

Police are sending a boat to meet them now. This is why I love helping advocate and search for missing persons. Thank you Brandy, Anna, Courtney, Oleboy, and others for reminding my why I love doing this 🥹💜 yall are angels in human form. I hope it helps find Riley Strain or leads to more answers for his family and friends. #missingpersons #rileystrain #nashville #bolo #fyp #advocacy #rileylively #nobodyleftbehind

While spending too much time on TikTok can impact your mental health, the extraordinary finding in the Riley Strain case is a point in favor of (moderate) social media use. The break in the case happened when TikTok users Brandy (@nobodyleftbehind13) and Anna (@annaclendening), livestreamed their search party on the social media site. The two, who were searching around Nashville's Cumberland River, were filming their progress in footage posted to the TikTok account of Riley Lively, a true crime sleuth. In the clip, the two can be seen looking around next to the river when one person shouted, "S***! I found his credit card!" The person filming then ran over to the other, telling those watching that they had to end the stream, likely in order to contact the authorities. Lively, who was commentating on the livestream from home, looked visibly shocked before telling her followers, "This is why it never hurts to look."

In the caption of the clip, which has been viewed more than 2.2 million times since its March 18 upload, Lively confirmed police had been called to the scene. "This is why I love helping advocate and search for missing persons," she said. "Thank you Brandy, Anna, Courtney, Oleboy, and others for reminding my why I love doing this ... yall are angels in human form."

Others following the case also praised the two in the comments section. "I was watching the live! These girls are amazing!!!!! Good job Brandy and Anna!!" one person wrote. "That was chilling... great job ladies!! The dedication and determination is incredible," another TikTok user commented.