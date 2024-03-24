Controversial Couple Aaron And Sam Taylor-Johnson Immediately Hit It Off When They Met

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson's relationship has faced intense criticism and false cheating rumors because of their 23-year age gap. The controversial couple's paths crossed in 2008 when Aaron starred as a young John Lennon in Sam's directorial debut, "Nowhere Boy." Although social media users have been kinder towards some celebrity couples with the biggest age gaps, they can't seem to get on board with Aaron and Sam because when they met, she was 41 and he was 18.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have accused the "50 Shades of Grey" director of misusing her professional influence over him to groom and manipulate him into starting their relationship. Most of these people probably wouldn't be too pleased to know they had their eyes set on each other from the get-go. When the pair sat down with Harper's Bazaar in 2019, Aaron vividly recalled that Sam was wearing a white shirt when he first saw her at an audition for "Nowhere Boy."

He happily noted that she had kept the blouse through all these years and added, "It definitely changed my life, though not in the way I expected." Despite the instant connection, the pair insisted that their relationship didn't start until after filming wrapped. "Everyone on set knew," Taylor explained. "And as soon as we finished, he told me he was going to marry me. We had never been on a date, or even kissed." However, she knew all along that he was the one for her.