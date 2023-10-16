Why Aaron Taylor-Johnson Was Subject To False Cheating Rumors

The following article includes allegations of grooming.

It's important to take celebrity gossip with a grain of salt. Sometimes, completely made-up rumors are touted as bible, sparking an uproar of excitement or outrage over nothing. An instance of this happened when actor Aaron-Taylor Johnson was accused of cheating on his wife (director Sam Taylor-Johnson) with actor Joey King while promoting their film "Bullet Train." King shared her happy relationship news in 2022, announcing her engagement to director Steven Piet, but that didn't stop the gossip about a potential affair exploding in January 2023.

HITC reported that the accusation came from a blind item read aloud in a TikTok by Kyle Marisa Roth — the first of multiple blind items about Aaron and King that Roth has shared on her account. Blind items are not confirmed nor do they have peoples' names connected to them, but the details of it matched Aaron and King's situations. When people caught wind of the potential affair, they were quick to believe it and root for it, due to controversy surrounding Aaron and Sam's massive age gap and alleged grooming that people speculate took place.

However, it seems highly unlikely that the alleged affair is anything more than a false rumor. According to Cosmopolitan, Aaron and King were at the Paris "Bullet Train" premiere with their respective partners and acted very affectionately toward them.