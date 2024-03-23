Michelle Pfeiffer's Makeup-Free Selfie Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

While actor Michelle Pfeiffer frequently uses her Instagram to show off her red-carpet looks, the award-winning talent often highlights her natural beauty in various at-home videos and pics. Her latest makeup-free selfie is no different and has left many of her over three million followers saying the same thing. Named People Magazine's first-ever World's Most Beautiful Woman in 1990, Pfeiffer's stunning looks have persisted even in age, which is something the "Scarface" star has embraced.

When speaking to Oprah Daily in October 2019, Pfeiffer explained, "You reach a threshold where you're fine with looking good for your age instead of looking young for your age, and I've crossed it. Would I like to look the way I did in my early 30s? You bet, but that's not going to happen, and I don't feel the same pressure I once did to do so." Such a transparent take is not always common among Hollywood A-listers, especially while some tend to be completely unrecognizable without makeup. Her self-love is something Pfeiffer's fanbase can appreciate about her evolution.