Michelle Pfeiffer's Makeup-Free Selfie Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While actor Michelle Pfeiffer frequently uses her Instagram to show off her red-carpet looks, the award-winning talent often highlights her natural beauty in various at-home videos and pics. Her latest makeup-free selfie is no different and has left many of her over three million followers saying the same thing. Named People Magazine's first-ever World's Most Beautiful Woman in 1990, Pfeiffer's stunning looks have persisted even in age, which is something the "Scarface" star has embraced.
When speaking to Oprah Daily in October 2019, Pfeiffer explained, "You reach a threshold where you're fine with looking good for your age instead of looking young for your age, and I've crossed it. Would I like to look the way I did in my early 30s? You bet, but that's not going to happen, and I don't feel the same pressure I once did to do so." Such a transparent take is not always common among Hollywood A-listers, especially while some tend to be completely unrecognizable without makeup. Her self-love is something Pfeiffer's fanbase can appreciate about her evolution.
Pfeiffer fans praised her natural looks
On March 21, 2024, Michelle Pfeiffer celebrated the beginning of the spring season with an Instagram photo. "Happy Spring, everyone!" the Academy Award nominee captioned the image. The superstar wore no products on her face during the car photo, yet the simplicity of the picture attracted a wave of praise. One user wrote, "Hi Michelle, great, your authentic look! Your eyes are so sparkling," while another declared, "You are one of three of what I see as the most beautiful women on the planet."
Pfeiffer was also the topic of admiration for a selfie last year. In August 2023, Pfeiffer shared a comfy selfie sporting a grey sweatshirt, writing a caption showing gratitude to her fans that read, "3M followers. Thank you all for hanging out with me here!!" Though she was showing love to fans, they decided to return the favor by giving her major props on her looks, with one fan writing, "No makeup just around the sofa No makeup I don't care day and you still look fabulous." Another fan dubbed her "One of the most beautiful women on the planet" (via Mirror). Needless to say, Pfeiffer's fresh-face photos have become a massive hit with those who support her.