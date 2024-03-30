The Most Inappropriate Outfits Worn To Royal Weddings

The royal wedding experience is circumscribed by rules that have a bearing on everything, from posture to table manners. Even the clothes people wear are subject to certain regulations. In fact, dressing protocol is one of the foremost features of royal etiquette. While a lot of these rules are not set in stone, they are traditionally accepted codes that members of the British monarchy — and those around them — are expected to follow at major royal events. As etiquette expert Myka Meier further elaborated to Town & Country magazine, "There will be additional guidance for the attendees. Though we will not see it, there will often be an internal document circulated to give them more information about the dress code." Yes, a royal wedding really comes with a strict dress code for guests.

Even so, there have been more than a few instances in the past where both royals and commoners alike have flouted this fabled propriety. Given the scale of royal weddings and their guest lists, one can always expect to see at least one renegade member at the celebration (if not more) breaking rules with their outfit. More often than not, it turns out to be a woman, considering that royal dressing rules bind women more tightly than they do men. It's all in the details; from hat sizes to dress cuts and color palettes, everything provides vast scope to bend the rules at these events. Here are some of the most inappropriate outfits worn to royal weddings.