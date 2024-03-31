What Taylor Swift Demands On Tour

When you're Taylor Swift, selling out stadiums night after night on the Easter Egg-packed "Eras Tour" (and bringing in an eye-watering $13 million per performance in the process), you can certainly make a few demands when it comes to what you need backstage to make you feel comfortable. And, it sounds like Swift is making the most of her star power.

Ahead of Swift's wildly successful "Eras" shows heading down under in February 2024, one Australian journalist shared her backstage requests, known as a rider, with the world. And you may be a little surprised at some of the things she asked for. Showbiz reporter Dean McCarthy told 7News that one of the "Love Story" hitmaker's biggest asks when she's on the road is for an iced Americano from Starbucks to be brought to her every day around 11 a.m. McCarthy also claimed Swift asks for at least one chauffeured silver SUV to drive her around and sometimes even has a decoy car in her entourage to divert attention. As for what she asks for in her dressing room before a show? McCarthy shared that Swift apparently likes to have Red Bull and some macaroni and cheese on hand.