Best Lipstick: The 2024 List Beauty Awards
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We all have different makeup styles, but most of us can agree that lipstick is the ultimate beauty product in our collection. Whether you're wearing a full face of makeup or opting for a pared down, barely-there vibe, no look feels quite complete without the perfect lip color. Yet, there is so much more to finding a great lipstick than just its color. Some lipsticks are messy and prone to smudging, while others leave your lips feeling dried out and chapped. The perfect lipstick, on the other hand, moisturizes your lips, gives you bold, saturated color, and lasts all day. So, how do you find the perfect lipstick? Don't worry about it! The List did it for you.
I tried ten of today's most popular lipsticks and really put them to the test. I wore them all day long, ate and drank while wearing them, and got to the bottom of which ones I would really like to wear again and again. From drug store brands that you can buy on Amazon to designer products and very different price points, I took an honest approach to these lip products and their pros and cons. Whatever you're seeking in your ideal lipstick, one of these top five picks is your match made in makeup heaven. Seriously, you can't go wrong with any of these five winners. So, without further ado, our 2024 Beauty Awards for the best lipsticks on the market today go to...
Best overall: GXVE by Gwen Stefani Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick
If you are in search of your new holy grail lipstick, look no further. No matter what you're looking for, the GXVE by Gwen Stefani Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick has it. This lipstick is bold and bright and gives you plenty of color with a perfect, non-drying matte finish.
Gwen Stefani's makeup line is new compared to its competitors as it first hit shelves in 2022. Still, it's no surprise that this star knows what makes a perfect lip product. An always-flawless bold red lip has been a staple of Stefani's look throughout the phases of her ever-changing style. If you choose this lipstick in one of its bold red shades like I did, you will, in fact, have that perfect red lip we're all searching for. This lipstick's unique feel provides heavy pigment while feeling almost like you have nothing on your lips once it dries. Yet, the thing that really makes this lipstick stand out among the crowd is its staying power. It far outlasted the other lipsticks that were tested, so if minimizing the need for reapplication and maximizing trust that your makeup is staying perfectly in place is your priority, this is your pick. That said, your lips may need an extra thorough scrub when it's time to get this lipstick off, even if it's the day after you applied it.
Purchase the GXVE by Gwen Stefani Original Me Clean High-Performance Matte Lipstick for $26 at Sephora.
Best budget: wet n wild Mega Last High-Shine Lipstick Lip Color
Let's face it: makeup can be expensive. So, if there is a more reasonably priced option that can actually compete with some of the highest-end brands out there, we all want to know about it. This is precisely why wet n wild's Mega Last High-Shine Lipstick Lip Color is a must-try. This lip color has a unique formula that held its own against popular products that were ten times the price. You can snag this product for less than the price of a cup of coffee.
This lipstick is neither glossy nor matte. Instead, it has a bit of shine and a lot of moisture. It contains mango and murumuru butters and seed oils, which keep your lips from getting dry or chapped while you wear it. Because this product feels like it fits somewhere between a lip balm and a lipstick, it delivers color without being as opaque as other formulas. Even so, it's buildable and can definitely pack a punch of color, but it can also be milder and more sheer for everyday wear.
Purchase the wet n wild Lipstick Mega Last High-Shine Lipstick Lip Color for $3 at Amazon.
Best clean girl lipstick: Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick
The Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick is another budget-friendly winner. It isn't just a steal, as it's also the ideal secret weapon if you're trying to master the clean-girl makeup aesthetic. Lip color is a vital component of almost all makeup routines, but that doesn't mean that I always want a heavy, matte color on my lips. Whether you are in search of a no-makeup-makeup look, or you just want an option that won't add too much heaviness to your makeup routine, this one is a perfect pick.
This lipstick is made with shea butter, which keeps your lips feeling hydrated while also providing color. While this isn't a lip-plumping formula, it actually did make my lips look a bit fuller than many of the alternatives, simply because of how moisturizing it is. That makes it ideal for looking your best without looking like you spent an hour prepping a full face of makeup. Pair this lipstick with nothing but your favorite skincare products and a bit of concealer and mascara, and you've got the ultimate on-the-go look.
Purchase the Maybelline Color Sensational Lipstick, Lip Makeup, Cream Finish for $6 at Amazon.
Best for maximum color and minimum texture: Prada Beauty Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick
For day-to-day wear, especially approaching the warmer months, sometimes I want a lip product that feels light without sacrificing pigment or saturated color. Some folks opt for lip stains to achieve that elusive light yet saturated finish, but Prada Beauty's Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick may be even better for situations like this. The feel of this lipstick is very unique. It's extremely matte while also being especially light. When you apply it to your lips, it looks almost like a tattoo; flat and seamless, like it is your lip's natural color. Still, the shade packs plenty of punch.
For anyone who loves an extra matte finish on the lips, I know how many downsides matte lipstick can have. It can dry out your lips, create creasing, or look caked on. This product, however, simply sits lightly on top of your lips and stays all day. Even if you're not a fan of a matte lip, this lipstick is a great base with a clear gloss on top. While this is a designer lipstick with hefty price tag, the unique formula is worth it, and it's refillable, cutting down on waste. Pro tip: because of the soft, light formula, pairing this lipstick with a lip liner is key for a clean, sharp shape.
Purchase the Prada Beauty Monochrome Soft Matte Refillable Lipstick for $40 at Sephora.
Best go-to lip color: Yves Saint Laurent The Bold High Pigment Lipstick
No matter what you are looking for in a lip product, it's always a plus to have one in your arsenal that just feels good to wear. Yves Saint Laurent's The Bold High Pigment Lipstick feels as great on your lips as it looks. The name says it all when it says "high pigment." The color of this product is very saturated, but it won't feel cakey or heavy on your lips.
While this lipstick does have a matte finish, it is not quite as matte as some others on this list. Instead, it has a bit of a moisturized, radiant look without looking or feeling wet or glossy. This unique texture allows it to feel smooth on the lips without drying them out or leaving them looking cracked. And, while this certainly isn't the most important trait of a great lipstick, it smells amazing, making it a joy to wear right under your nose all day long.
Purchase the Yves Saint Laurent The Bold High Pigment Lipstick for $48 at Sephora.