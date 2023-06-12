Why Lipstick Is The Ultimate Beauty Product In Your Collection
Each makeup product in your arsenal has its use and they all work together equally to give you the best version of yourself. However, some products are more equal than the rest. We are talking about the GOAT of makeup: lipstick. It's easy to spot an unfinished makeup beat when there's nothing on the lips. The truth is that lipstick adds a certain je ne sais quoi to the face that ties your whole look together. There's so much you can do with lipstick that transcends even just the lips.
Lipstick's versatility is the main reason we are crowning it the ultimate beauty product. Because lipstick is essentially pigmented wax, it can be applied in so many different ways to add pops of color to your face. If you are looking to explore the many ways of utilizing your lipstick collection, then you've come to the right place.
Lipstick can substitute for other makeup products
Lipstick is great as a standalone piece of makeup. People pull off the barefaced lipstick look frequently and it looks ravishing each time. However, there are many uses for lipstick that have nothing to do with the lips. If you're running low on other makeup products, lipstick is a great alternative to fill in for them. You've probably had the thought cross your mind that your lipstick could substitute for blush, and you are correct. As seen on Bustle, some people sometimes skip over their blush palettes and reach for lipstick instead because maybe it comes in the shade they need, or they want a creamy application and only have powder blush. Because of the deep color of lipstick, you'd only need a little swipe of it to work its magic.
Another use for lipstick is as eyeshadow. Whether you're going for a monochrome look, or you just want to try something different, lipstick as eyeshadow is usually a great idea and can provide a different texture for your look. TikTok creator @tias.mua shows how you can use liquid lipstick to create unique eye glam.
You can also use lipstick as a concealer when it's time to color-correct. Per Insider, you can apply lipstick under your eyes to neutralize your blemishes, and then add concealer on top. Say au revoir to those pesky discolorations.
Lipstick is waxy and therefore should be applied on the face moderately
Of course with great power comes great responsibility. As with any good thing, moderation is key. You must learn to wield your tube of lipstick with great caution or risk messing up the balance of your skin.
Using lipstick as a blush is a great tip and has proven itself to be helpful to lots of makeup enthusiasts. However, you might want to avoid the lipstick-as-blush hack if you have sensitive skin. Board-certified dermatologist and founder of Entiére Dermatology Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin explained to SkinCare that using lipstick on your face can definitely cause acne. Lipstick is pretty densely pigmented and very waxy, so it can block up your pores and lead to a breakout.
Similarly, while the rich colors of lipstick can be promising as concealer, there are some who believe that you shouldn't use lipstick as an under eye concealer because it might not be as effective as you'd expect. If you are in tune with color theory then you know which colors cancel out which. Your red and pink lipsticks might not always offer blemish neutralization for darker spots.
That being said, lipstick still ranks highly in the game of products. Its limits can be stretched as far as your imagination and creativity allow. When you find yourself in a clinch, lipstick is the trusty sidekick you can turn to in order to save the day.