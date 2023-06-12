Why Lipstick Is The Ultimate Beauty Product In Your Collection

Lipstick is great as a standalone piece of makeup. People pull off the barefaced lipstick look frequently and it looks ravishing each time. However, there are many uses for lipstick that have nothing to do with the lips. If you're running low on other makeup products, lipstick is a great alternative to fill in for them. You've probably had the thought cross your mind that your lipstick could substitute for blush, and you are correct. As seen on Bustle, some people sometimes skip over their blush palettes and reach for lipstick instead because maybe it comes in the shade they need, or they want a creamy application and only have powder blush. Because of the deep color of lipstick, you'd only need a little swipe of it to work its magic.

Another use for lipstick is as eyeshadow. Whether you're going for a monochrome look, or you just want to try something different, lipstick as eyeshadow is usually a great idea and can provide a different texture for your look. TikTok creator @tias.mua shows how you can use liquid lipstick to create unique eye glam.

You can also use lipstick as a concealer when it's time to color-correct. Per Insider, you can apply lipstick under your eyes to neutralize your blemishes, and then add concealer on top. Say au revoir to those pesky discolorations.