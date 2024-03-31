Diddy's Daughters Are All Grown Up

Though Diddy was certainly no stranger to fatherhood by the mid-noughties: He adopted Kim Porter's son, Quincy Brown, in the early '90s and went on to have sons Justin Combs and Christian Combs that same decade. However, it wasn't until July 20, 2006, that Diddy became a girl dad. He welcomed his first daughter, Chance Combs, with his close friend Sarah Chapman, but it wasn't exactly a romance for the ages, nor a drama-free fling. When Chapman fell pregnant, Diddy was still dating Kim Porter, whom he had been involved with for over a decade. On top of that, Porter was also pregnant with D'Lila and Jessie Combs. Needless to say, Porter wasn't thrilled by the news, especially because she didn't find out about Chance's birth until five months after the fact.

It was a friend who told her, Porter told Essence magazine in 2007 (via People). Despite the love triangle, it doesn't appear that Diddy was ever in a relationship with Chapman, but they went on to create an amicable co-parenting situation for the sake of their daughter.

Like her dad, Chance seems to be a born entertainer. Diddy's eldest daughter was bitten by the acting bug at an early age, and she began taking theater classes when she was still in grade school. That work paid off: In 2023, she announced she got into NYU Tisch School of the Arts.