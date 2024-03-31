Diddy's Daughters Are All Grown Up
Sean "Diddy" Combs has been one of the most prominent figures in the rap game for decades, so it's hardly surprising that he might not be one of Hollywood's most down-to-earth celebrities. After all, he's not just rich off of his music catalog; Diddy has several companies to his name that have all helped him amass an estimated net worth of $90 million, according to Forbes. When finding a reason to spend his hard-earned cash, Diddy needs to look no further than his seven children. While his three sons are all grown up, his four daughters — Chance Combs, twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, and Love Sean Combs — are still growing up before our eyes.
Love Sean was only born in 2022, but her sisters Chance, D'Lila, and Jessie are about ready to start making money moves on their own. Diddy's three oldest girls have been busy over the last few years, dipping their toes into the entertainment business while also supporting their dad in his endeavors. From making their mark on social media to gracing the covers of magazines and even appearing on big stages alongside their superstar pa, Diddy's girls have arrived.
Diddy welcomed his first daughter, Chance Combs, in 2006
Though Diddy was certainly no stranger to fatherhood by the mid-noughties: He adopted Kim Porter's son, Quincy Brown, in the early '90s and went on to have sons Justin Combs and Christian Combs that same decade. However, it wasn't until July 20, 2006, that Diddy became a girl dad. He welcomed his first daughter, Chance Combs, with his close friend Sarah Chapman, but it wasn't exactly a romance for the ages, nor a drama-free fling. When Chapman fell pregnant, Diddy was still dating Kim Porter, whom he had been involved with for over a decade. On top of that, Porter was also pregnant with D'Lila and Jessie Combs. Needless to say, Porter wasn't thrilled by the news, especially because she didn't find out about Chance's birth until five months after the fact.
It was a friend who told her, Porter told Essence magazine in 2007 (via People). Despite the love triangle, it doesn't appear that Diddy was ever in a relationship with Chapman, but they went on to create an amicable co-parenting situation for the sake of their daughter.
Like her dad, Chance seems to be a born entertainer. Diddy's eldest daughter was bitten by the acting bug at an early age, and she began taking theater classes when she was still in grade school. That work paid off: In 2023, she announced she got into NYU Tisch School of the Arts.
Twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs arrived just five months later
As previously noted, Diddy was busy in the 2000s. Hollywood family dynamics can certainly get complicated (just take a look at Brad Pitt's relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, but it's not every day that a mega famous star fathers three kids within the same year. On December 21, 2006, just five months after Sarah Chapman welcomed Chance Combs, Kim Porter gave birth to twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs. Some might have thought Porter would forgive Diddy's infidelity and stay together for the girls, but in reality, it wasn't so easy for Porter to gloss over everything that had transpired.
She told Essence (via People), "I'm a Southern girl, and my home life is numero uno. I wasn't waking up feeling happy. There's no other way for me to articulate it, other than a feeling. I just wasn't feeling it, that's why I had to leave." Whether Porter and Chapman managed to forge a friendship over the years as they raised daughters so close in age isn't clear, but Chapman was among the first to pay tribute to Porter when she died in 2018.
Taking to Instagram, Chapman shared a photo of Porter with her children alongside the caption, "Rest in paradise Kim, and know your kids are covered in prayer and love. Your light will always shine thru your children." Chapman has since shared several pictures of the three girls together over the years, proving that a sister's bond is unbreakable, no matter the situation.
Love Sean Combs is the youngest of Diddy's seven kids
Diddy's daughters Chance Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, and Jessie James Combs aren't his youngest. The producer welcomed daughter Love Sean Combs on October 15, 2022, seemingly out of the blue. At the time, the hip-hop impresario didn't name his daughter's mom, but gushed on X, formerly known as Twitter, "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"
It was later revealed that he welcomed Love Sean with 28-year-old Dana Tran, who worked in the cyber security industry, according to TMZ. At the time of the announcement, it seemed that Tran perhaps wanted to stay under the radar, but eventually, she became fairly active on social media. At the time of writing in 2024, Tran's Instagram is full of sweet photos of her daughter.
As for how her older sisters took the news, there isn't anything but "love" for their new addition. For Valentine's Day in 2023, Chance shared a photo to Instagram of all of the Combs girls together, with little Love Sean looking like she fit right in. There may be a lot of years between them, but it doesn't seem to matter.
Diddy's daughters grew closer when Kim Porter died in 2018
Kim Porter was a big part of Diddy's life, and their relationship was often dissected by fans and press alike. However, their relationship story ultimately took a tragic turn. On November 15, 2018, Porter died at the age of 47 from complications related to pneumonia. Unsurprisingly, this untimely loss rocked the family. D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs were left without their biological mother, and Diddy had no choice but to step up and play an even bigger role in their lives for the sake of their future.
It was up to Diddy to take on the role of both parents from that point. Shortly after Porter died, shared on Instagram (via Essence) that he was driving his twins to school. "Today the journey begins," he told followers. "I'm now a part of the 6 a.m. crew. This is mommy-daddy, daddy-mommy, checking in."
Thankfully, Diddy didn't have to worry about his daughters having support, as both Chance Combs and her mom, Sarah Chapman, were there to guide them along the way. It looks like this is one tight family unit that was able to get even closer in the face of a totally heartbreaking situation that may have toppled most.
They appeared on the cover of Essence together in 2020
Getting invited to pose for the cover of a major magazine is without question a huge achievement. For the Combs girls, it's also a chance to carry on their family legacy while supporting their dad, Diddy. In 2020, Chance Combs, D'Lila Star Combs, and Jessie James Combs joined their pa and brothers on the cover of Essence magazine. One of the covers featured a closeup shot of D'Lila, Jessie, Chance, and Diddy's faces, and the other featured a photograph of all of the siblings and their dad. The twins shared the covers on Instagram and wrote, "My mom said we were made for this."
The interview focused largely on Diddy navigating life without the twins' mother, Kim Porter, but it also gave fans a glimpse into what life might end up looking like for Diddy's daughters, who are clearly undeniably talented when it comes to serving face for photographers. Whether they'll end up pursuing modeling full time remains to be seen, but the door has already been opened for them.
Jessie and D'Lila Combs are championship-winning cheerleaders
There are plenty of different activities that high school kids can get involved in, from chess clubs to marching band and beyond. There's also cheerleading, and while it's physically and mentally demanding, it can also be a lot of fun. Diddy's daughters D'Lila and Jessie Combs sure seem to love the sport — and by all accounts, they're really good at it.
In 2022, the twins debuted their cheerleading uniforms on their Instagram page, sharing a sweet black and white photo of themselves sitting side by side with their pom poms as they gave peace signs. The pair, who go to Sierra Canyon High School, have remained dedicated to the sport ever since. (Chance Combs also attends the high school, but tennis seems to be her extracurricular activity of choice.) In early 2024, the Combs twins shared another snap on their social media of themselves posing alongside their teammates after they just won a seriously major tournament hosted at Disneyland. "We Are National Champssss," they wrote. It looks like these two know how to throw some shapes and aren't afraid to get competitive.
They're taking the runways by storm
We already know that the Combs girls have tried their hand at modeling in magazines before, but it takes a special sort of talent to hold it together on the runway. The best moments from events like Paris Fashion Week are often centered around the people strutting down the runway and not just the clothes, as the models' personalities are truly what bring designer creations to life. In 2021, about a year after their in-print debut, D'Lila Star Combs, Jessie James Combs, and Chance Combs got their chance to shine on a bona fide runway, walking for Dolce & Gabbana no less.
On their shared Instagram profile, the twins thanked the famous fashion house for giving them such a huge opportunity. They also gave a big shoutout to their dad for being there to support them. Each of Diddy's daughters looked stunning in puffy (pardon the pun) short gowns tied with a large sash around the waist. The looks were completed with matching headpieces, which were the icing on top of the cakes.
The Combs girls might not even be out of high school yet, but it's clear they have the confidence it takes to go out there and make their mark on the world, whatever that may be. If they wanted to follow in the footsteps of glamorous superstar sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, they very well could.
Diddy's daughters are budding philanthropists
For a lot of celebrities who have come from nothing, it's important for them to give back to those in need whenever they can. Keanu Reeves has secretly given away millions, while Princess Catherine's inspiring charity work is also held in high regard. Diddy is no different as he supports several good causes, including donating $2 million to Black initiatives at Invest Fest and the Jackson State University Development Fund, according to the Daily Mail. When it comes to using their privilege for the greater good, it looks like the Combs girls have learned from their father.
On Thanksgiving Day 2022, D'Lila Combs, Jessie Combs, and Chance Combs joined Diddy and Yung Miami at the Caring Place in Miami. There, they served meals to people experiencing food insecurity. It wasn't the girls' first time doing something philanthropic, though. The year prior, they donated beauty products to Alexandria House in Los Angeles, a supportive housing unit that provides emergency shelter. At the time, they told People that it was important for them to give back where they could.
"We know how truly blessed we are, and our parents have taught us the importance of helping others," they explained. "It's something that we've made a goal for ourselves as we start to make our own decisions and find our paths as young women." That's the sort of positivity and candor that any parent would be proud to see in their kids.
D'Lila and Jessie Combs performed on stage with their dad at the 2023 VMAs
In 2023, Diddy's twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs, were asked to perform at the VMAs. Some dancers work their whole lives and never get a shot like that, but D'Lila and Jessie got to be right there up front with their dad as he sang one of his most famous songs, "I'll Be Missing You." After the performance, Diddy posted a video to Instagram of him rocking the stage with his daughters in tow. "Words can't express what it meant for me to have my babies rocking with me on the VMA stage!! #missingyouchallenge," he wrote.
D'Lila Star and Jessie James also posted about the event on their shared Instagram page. The twins shared a series of photos they took while dressed up in head-to-toe red bodysuits by designer Dolce & Gabbana. "He is our hero and deserves the world," they wrote. "We are so happy we got to experience and celebrate this big moment with him." Though she didn't take the stage with the twins, Chance Combs joined her sisters and brother Justin Dior Combs at the event, and all four kids walked the red carpet with their dad before he received the 2023 Global Icon Award.
Appearing in magazines, walking on runways, and smashing cheerleading championships — is there anything Diddy's daughters can't do when they set their minds to it? It doesn't seem like it.
Diddy's daughters went to homecoming together
Going to a homecoming dance when you're in high school can be a fun experience and a rite of passage for many, but going with your twin sister and another sister who is the same age as you? That sounds like a memory of a lifetime. When Diddy's daughters went to homecoming together in 2023, they wore cute matching black sparkly dresses with chic black heels. Twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James Combs also coordinated their hair, styling it into long plaits, while Chance Combs opted for loose shiny locks that cascaded around her shoulders. The twins shared a snap of the night to their joint Instagram page, and it looked like they had a blast.
Being so close in age sure seems like a massive bonus for these sisters. Over the years, Diddy's three eldest daughters have been lucky enough to grow up together, experience major milestones together, and create memories together. Whether they're attending something as relatable as a high school dance, or going to something that's about as not relatable as an award show, the Combs girls sure appear to be more than happy to be by each other's side.
They are all over each others' Instagram accounts
There's no denying that Diddy's family is an unconventional one. While his relationships with the mothers of his children have certainly generated some behind-the-scenes drama over the years, the Combs girls sure appear to be solid as a rock. If anyone ever had any doubt about the closeness of his daughters, they need look no further than their respective Instagram profiles. All three of Diddy's eldest daughters are very active on social media and frequently post photos of themselves together. In Christmas 2023, Chance Combs posted a pic of herself on Instagram posing alongside D'Lila Star Combs, Jessie James Combs, Love Sean Combs, and the rest of the family.
Just a few months later, Diddy would hit the headlines when his houses were raided in March 2024 by law enforcement. The raids were connected to a federal sex trafficking investigation, as reported by Fox 11. Though they have not spoken out about the situation, it feels safe to assume this has not been easy on the Combs girls. Regardless of their father's troubles, D'Lila, Jessie, and Chance have made it clear via their social media for years that blood is thicker than water. Whatever goes down, it seems to assume the sisters will have each other's backs.