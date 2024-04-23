Best Retinol Eye Cream: The 2024 List Beauty Awards
There are a lot of skincare ingredients that promise big results, and it can be hard to keep track of what product helps with what skin issue. But there's one ingredient that really delivers: retinol. Retinol is derived from vitamin A, and studies have shown that it helps with skin elasticity, cell regeneration, collagen production, and combating signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines. It can also help with smoothing skin texture and skin tone; therefore, the best time to start using retinol is even before you start noticing any wrinkles.
The skin around your eyes is thin and delicate, so it's one of the first places where you may see the signs of aging and dark circles that retinol is good for combating. Thankfully, you can use retinol under your eyes, but there's a catch. Make sure you're choosing a product that is specifically designed to be used on the skin under and around your eyes. Note: for all retinol products, use them every other day at first to see how your skin reacts, and always wear sunscreen as retinol can increase your skin's sensitivity.
The skincare market is full of eye creams that feature retinol as their active ingredient, and it can be hard to know where to turn. After starting with 10 popular and well-reviewed retinol eye creams, I narrowed them down to five that will give you results and fit your budget (no matter how large or small), your skin type, and your beauty routine.
Best overall: Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream
The Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream is at the top of the list thanks to its price point, efficacy, and ease of application. It's a light cream that, while testing, I noticed went on smoothly and absorbed quickly. Plus, it's unscented and free of parabens and dyes, so it should be a good option for sensitive skin. I have normal to dry skin and put the cream on at night to start, and I noticed in the mornings that my under-eye skin felt hydrated and my dark circles weren't as noticeable.
Along with retinol, it uses hyaluronic acid, which helps with moisturizing. Since causing dryness is one of the potential side effects of retinol, the combination seems to work well — I hadn't previously used retinol as a part of my daily skincare routine, and adding this one didn't cause any irritation. While it's part of the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Collection, which also includes serums and moisturizers, you don't have to combine it with those other products to see results, and the 0.5-ounce tube should last you at least a few months, depending on how often you use it.
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream: about $18.
Best sensitive skin splurge: First Aid Beauty Retinol Eye Cream
First Aid Beauty Retinol Eye Cream has a cost per ounce of $88, which is definitely the highest price point of all of the creams on the list, but you get what you pay for here. It's designed for sensitive skin without fragrance, parabens, propylene glycol, and sulfates — all of which can cause skin irritation. While I personally don't have sensitive skin, a number of Amazon reviewers who do noted this eye cream didn't cause any irritation while others had. It's lightweight without being runny or watery, not greasy, and absorbs well. It left the skin around my eyes feeling refreshed and looking noticeably brighter and tighter after a couple of weeks of use, and while it hasn't erased any wrinkles entirely, my crow's feet definitely seemed less prominent.
The retinol in the eye cream, as we know, targets your fine lines while the ceramides help keep your skin barrier healthy, and the squalane helps with inflammation and hydration. The tube is well-designed with a small tip, so it's easy to get out just the small amount that you need. That helps make it last several months, and when you think about the price per use, the cost doesn't seem quite so bad.
First Aid Beauty Retinol Eye Cream: about $44.
Best beginner retinol eye cream: Josie Maran Argan Pro-Retinol Eye Cream
The Josie Maran Argan Pro-Retinol Eye Cream is a pretty pink color in a pretty pink jar, and as nice as it looks, it feels even better going on. It's a rich, whipped cream that goes on like velvet; I had to talk myself out of putting on more right away just for the luxurious feel of it. It gets its pro-retinol from pink algae, which is also what gives it its color.
Pro-retinol is derived from retinol. While it has the same anti-aging properties as its origin ingredient, it's milder, making it great for someone trying retinol creams for the first time. That can also mean it takes longer to work, so patience is key. Along with pro-retinol, it contains green coffee extract, an antioxidant that helps tighten skin and amp up collagen production, and argan oil, which nourishes and moisturizes skin.
One thing to note is that it's in a jar, which means if you have long nails, it could be challenging to get out of the jar and put on. Make sure that you have washed your hands before you put it on to help avoid any potential contamination of the product when you dip your finger in it. Better yet, use a skincare spatula to help keep the eye cream clean and help you avoid wasting any of it.
Josie Maran Argan Pro-Retinol Eye Cream: $37.
Best for the planet: Glow Recipe Avocado Fine Line Eye Cream with Retinol
If you're looking for a luxe cream that feels good when you put it on, looks good on your shelf, and is made by an eco-conscious, carbon-neutral company, this is the eye cream for you. Glow Recipe's Avocado Fine Line Eye Cream with Retinol is a creamy formula that goes on super smooth, and it's aptly named — it really does feel like it melts into your skin. It has a pleasant (to me at least) fresh scent, and I woke up with brighter, less puffy eyes after just a couple of nights of use.
It uses a combo of ingredients to help firm and brighten the skin around your eyes — along with retinol, it uses niacinamide, a type of vitamin B3 that can help soothe and hydrate skin; avocado oil, which has anti-inflammatory properties; and coffeeberry, which is a powerful antioxidant that helps with skin tone and texture.
While no beauty product or company can claim it is 100% sustainable and eco-friendly, Glow Recipe is certainly working to do as much as they can. All their products come in 100% recyclable packaging and are responsibly produced, vegan, and cruelty-free.
Glow Recipe Avocado Fine Line Eye Cream with Retinol: about $42.
Best budget multi-tasker: Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream
Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream harnesses the triple threat of retinol, hyaluronic acid and jojoba to take on signs of aging. It comes in a 1.7 ounce container, making it potentially harder to travel with than some others on this list, but its price per ounce can't be beat.
The formula is sensitive enough for the delicate skin around your eyes, and it can also be used for other parts of your face and neck without being too thick or greasy. It left the sometimes crepey-feeling skin under my eyes feeling soft and smooth after just one night. It's formulated for dry skin, though I found it to work well without feeling too heavy. One full pump from the nozzle gives you more than enough for the skin around your eyes, so keep that in mind if you're using it to target that area.
Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream: about $36.