Best Retinol Eye Cream: The 2024 List Beauty Awards

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of skincare ingredients that promise big results, and it can be hard to keep track of what product helps with what skin issue. But there's one ingredient that really delivers: retinol. Retinol is derived from vitamin A, and studies have shown that it helps with skin elasticity, cell regeneration, collagen production, and combating signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines. It can also help with smoothing skin texture and skin tone; therefore, the best time to start using retinol is even before you start noticing any wrinkles.

The skin around your eyes is thin and delicate, so it's one of the first places where you may see the signs of aging and dark circles that retinol is good for combating. Thankfully, you can use retinol under your eyes, but there's a catch. Make sure you're choosing a product that is specifically designed to be used on the skin under and around your eyes. Note: for all retinol products, use them every other day at first to see how your skin reacts, and always wear sunscreen as retinol can increase your skin's sensitivity.

The skincare market is full of eye creams that feature retinol as their active ingredient, and it can be hard to know where to turn. After starting with 10 popular and well-reviewed retinol eye creams, I narrowed them down to five that will give you results and fit your budget (no matter how large or small), your skin type, and your beauty routine.

