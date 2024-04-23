Best Shampoo: The 2024 List Beauty Awards

Pick any shampoo off the shelf and it will generally get the job done, leaving you with clean hair. But why settle for just washed, when you can add a few extra benefits into the mix? From hair strength to softness to shine and hydration, the right shampoo can help you to achieve your Rapunzel-esque hair goals without breaking the bank in the process. The 2024 List Beauty Awards presented the perfect opportunity to try out 10 different shampoos that have gained popularity in the beauty world, to see which ones could potentially make a difference in how my hair looked from day to day. After each one, I followed up with the same basic conditioner.

There were no additional styling products used either, giving me a great idea of what the shampoo formula was capable of on its own. Five that I tried were eliminated due to harsh fragrances, which caused hair to be a tangled mess, feel completely stripped, or way too frizzy. One earned a few of these dings, plus a horrible seal that took forever to pry off. The remaining five, though, were chef's-kiss-worthy and made it to the top of The 2024 List Beauty Awards in the shampoo category. There's a best overall, a smoothing option, one that's especially good for repairs, a total bargain with great results, and even a fabulous little something for the vegans in the group.