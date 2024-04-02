We're Stunned By Sasha Obama's Height Transformation

At seven years old, Sasha Obama became one of Barack Obama's "first daughters" after he was elected president. Being a public figure at such a young age means many milestones are there for the world to see. One in particular for Sasha is her height. As an adult, she's reportedly 5 feet 11 inches tall — much taller than she was way back in the day.

Genetic makeup is a major part of what makes you short or tall. Usually, the height of your parents is a good indicator of how tall you will be. According to Healthline, you'll end up somewhere in the range of heights between your two biological parents. Other things can affect height too, but Sasha's height definitely resembles the height of her parents.

Her father clocks in at over 6 feet. Her mother Michelle Obama and sister Malia Obama are also reportedly 5 feet 11 inches.