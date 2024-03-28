Malia Obama's Height Transformation Is A Sight To See

Truly, Malia Obama's transformation is a sight to behold. Or perhaps we should say a height to behold because this former first daughter has quite literally grown up in front of our eyes. Most of the world first met Barack and Michelle Obama's eldest daughter around 2008 when he ran for president and won, making history in the process. Malia was just 10 years old when her family made the big move into the White House, and she went on to become one of the tallest (and arguably most gorgeous) first daughters ever.

Malia really started coming into her own during her family's time in Washington, D.C., as she did a lot of growing up physically during her dad's two terms in office. In fact, the Daily Mail reported in 2010 that Malia was already starting to give her parents a run for their money in the height department. The outlet shared photos of the then 12-year-old walking with her mom and the two women appeared to be almost the same height already. That's no mean feat considering Michelle is one of the tallest first ladies in history at 5'11".