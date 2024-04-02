TLC's What Not To Wear Was More Problematic Than We Thought

Back in the 2000s, TLC's "What Not to Wear" was a staple of reality television, with hosts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly giving secretly nominated clients a massive wardrobe makeover. Throughout its 12 seasons — with "What Not To Wear" being canceled by the network in 2013 – the series garnered a reputation for its seemingly fashion-hopeless contestants, often harsh hosts, and practical styling advice.

Many clients appeared to leave the show with boosted confidence and improved styling knowledge, but looking back at the reality series through a modern lens reveals some of its more problematic aspects. While there were definitely individual moments when "What Not to Wear" went too far, the show overarchingly perpetuated harmful and fatphobic ideas about fashion and bodies, many of which still prevail in modern culture.

On top of that, the styling choices ended up being pretty cookie-cutter and corporate, with London even admitting that she no longer lives by many of the fashion rules she and Kelly spouted. Now that we're over a decade removed from the "What Not to Wear" series finale, we hope that we can all move on to practicing fashion in a much more inclusive, celebratory way.