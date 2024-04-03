Dolly Parton Had A Complicated Relationship With Her Grandfather

Dolly Parton has been pretty open over the years about what her life was like as a child. Prior to Parton's stunning transformation into the country superstar we all know and love, she grew up extremely modestly in Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains as one of 12 children. And she had a pretty complicated relationship with her family, particularly Patron's maternal grandfather.

The country icon is known for her gorgeous larger-than-life look, which is as famous as her voice. Parton has confirmed on multiple occasions that she modeled it on a local woman she admired growing up (someone whom The Guardian notably described as "the town tramp" after chatting to the "Jolene" hitmaker) and, despite getting advice from a fellow musician to change up her style, which Parton naturally refused to take, it's an iconic look she's stuck with for decades.

However, Parton revealed that her grandfather, Reverend Jake Owens, was so against the way she presented herself that he'd physically punish her for it. "I'm very sensitive, I didn't like being disciplined — it hurt my feelings so bad to be scolded or whipped or whatever. But sometimes there's just that part of you that's willing, if you want something bad enough, to go for it," she confessed to The Guardian. Parton put up with the abuse to prove her dedication to the look.