One Of Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriends Totally Supports Her Romance With Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship seems to have stolen the hearts of her friends, family, fans, and ex-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner. The "Twilight" star first met the pop sensation in July 2009 when they shared the screen for the 2010 rom-com "Valentine's Day." In the following months, the lovebirds were spotted on several low-key dates. Swift stayed true to herself and gave her beau a special shoutout in her SNL monologue song, and he returned the favor during his appearance on the show.
The "Abduction" actor was also on stage when Kanye West infamously interrupted Swift's speech at the 2009 Video Music Awards and helped her deal with the aftermath. Unfortunately, Lautner and Swift couldn't make their young love last, so they called it quits in December 2009. A source close to the actor offered insight into the split to People, "They became good friends and then went out a few times, but he lives in L.A., and she lives in Nashville, and their busy schedules kept it from becoming more than it was."
Although the source insisted the pair was never super serious, Swift's 2010 album "Speak Now" featured "Back To December" as an apologetic ode to their love. However, the former couple didn't let heartbreak destroy their solid foundation. In her October 2010 Glamour interview, Swift labeled Lautner as one of her dearest friends and vowed they would always stay that way. Since the "Blank Space" singer stayed true to her word, it's unsurprising that her ex is chuffed she's found somebody who is actually treating her well.
Taylor Lautner loves watching Taylor Swift thrive
In Taylor Lautner's November 2023 Extra interview, he shared his feelings about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance. "They seem like they're incredibly happy ... As long as she's happy, I'm happy," he gushed. "She's crushing it in every aspect of her life right now." It's safe to say that Swift shares similar sentiments about Lautner's love story with his wife, Taylor Dome. The "Shake It Off" songstress went on to collaborate with the actor for her "I Can See You" music video in 2023, and behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot revealed that Dome joined them for the special day.
Since Swift and the spouses share the same first name, they couldn't help but recreate the iconic "Spider-Man" meme, in which the three identical heroes point at each other. After Swift premiered their work at her Eras Tour show in Kansas City, she gushed about her collaborators and revealed that she had also grown close to Lautner's wife. Meanwhile, Dome took to Instagram to share a snap from the day of filming and a throwback photo of her meeting Swift in 2010.
In the heartfelt caption, she praised the billionaire for her talent, work ethic, humility, and kindness. Some may assume the trio's bond would be awkward because the singer-songwriter wrote heartbreaking songs like "Back to December" about her relationship with Lautner. However, in an episode of their "The Squeeze" podcast, the married couple shared that neither of them felt any awkwardness around Swift because they both adored her and had complete faith in each other.
He has been equally supportive of her music
In the past, Taylor Swift managed to ruffle the feathers of men in her complex dating history by making them the subjects of her music. However, Taylor Lautner has always had nothing but good things to say about Swift's diaristic songwriting. When he did a Facebook Live with Lea Michele and John Stamos in 2016, she brought up his relationship with the "Bad Blood" singer and made the age-old joke by asking if she wrote a song about their love.
Lautner refused to take a dig at Swift and simply answered that she wrote songs about her life as a part of being a songwriter. He also admitted he listened to his ex's music and enjoyed "22." Even the "Scream Queens" alum's wife, Taylor Dome, has no issues with the songs Swift's written about him. During the same episode of "The Squeeze" podcast, she shared that she was fond of "Back To December" and her hubby felt the same way. Dome admitted that she felt happy knowing that her partner had earned himself a more apologetic track for being a good person instead of a scathing one for hurting Swift.
The registered nurse further elaborated that she had privately performed her heart out to "Back to December" as a tween after she related the song to a crush. Earlier in the episode, Lautner shared that even before Swift detailed her plans for the "I Can See You" music video, he was already on board because he had tremendous faith in her as an artist.