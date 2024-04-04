One Of Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriends Totally Supports Her Romance With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's high-profile relationship seems to have stolen the hearts of her friends, family, fans, and ex-boyfriend, Taylor Lautner. The "Twilight" star first met the pop sensation in July 2009 when they shared the screen for the 2010 rom-com "Valentine's Day." In the following months, the lovebirds were spotted on several low-key dates. Swift stayed true to herself and gave her beau a special shoutout in her SNL monologue song, and he returned the favor during his appearance on the show.

The "Abduction" actor was also on stage when Kanye West infamously interrupted Swift's speech at the 2009 Video Music Awards and helped her deal with the aftermath. Unfortunately, Lautner and Swift couldn't make their young love last, so they called it quits in December 2009. A source close to the actor offered insight into the split to People, "They became good friends and then went out a few times, but he lives in L.A., and she lives in Nashville, and their busy schedules kept it from becoming more than it was."

Although the source insisted the pair was never super serious, Swift's 2010 album "Speak Now" featured "Back To December" as an apologetic ode to their love. However, the former couple didn't let heartbreak destroy their solid foundation. In her October 2010 Glamour interview, Swift labeled Lautner as one of her dearest friends and vowed they would always stay that way. Since the "Blank Space" singer stayed true to her word, it's unsurprising that her ex is chuffed she's found somebody who is actually treating her well.