Who Is Fred Thompson, The Man Kellyanne Conway Dated Before Ex-Husband George?

Kellyanne Conway, who was once an adviser and campaign manager for former president Donald Trump, was under scrutiny by the news media while married to activist and lawyer George T. Conway III because of their differing opinions. Although both are Republicans, he disagreed with her political views because he didn't support Trump. They divorced in March 2023, and while people have wondered if she started dating again, someone close to her told Rallshe in October 2023 that "Her focus is currently on her divorce and her children. That's where her attention is, not on dating."

Prior to her marriage, Kellyanne dated actor and politician Fred Dalton Thompson, which was rumored to have been a move to enhance her social standing. While it's unclear precisely when the two became romantically entangled, their connection likely started when Thompson was a client of her research and consulting business, The Polling Company/WomanTrend, when he was a senator.

Thompson, who died from lymphoma in 2004, was a man of many talents who began as a lawyer. His Tennessee upbringing shaped his worldview, and he was instrumental in investigating former President Richard Nixon during the Watergate scandal, which led to the disgraced leader's resignation. In 1977, when some Tennessee prison inmates paid off then-Governor Ray Blanton in exchange for their release, parole administrator Marie Ragghiant was the whistleblower. Thompson represented her, getting her job back along with a settlement.