A Look At Reba McEntire's Relationship With Her Son Shelby Blackstock

It's no secret that Reba McEntire, one of the greatest country stars in history, holds family incredibly dear to her heart. No matter how busy she is, McEntire will find the time to spend with her loved ones, especially her children. The country icon has five stepchildren, two from her first marriage to Charlie Battles and three from her subsequent marriage to Narvel Blackstock. McEntire also has a biological son, Shelby Blackstock, whom she welcomed with Narvel in 1990.

In a 2022 interview with People, the Grammy winner gushed about their deep connection, sharing, "Shelby is a gift from God to me. We're incredibly close." McEntire also candidly admitted, "I was a very self-centered person to a degree before Shelby. But then there's a little character [whom] you are given the job to protect, nurture, love, and teach, so all the attention [is] not on you anymore."

Although she tends to keep her private life offline for the most part, the singer occasionally shares heartfelt tributes to Shelby on special occasions. To mark his 34th birthday in February 2024, McEntire took to Instagram to celebrate their special bond, poignantly writing, "From the first second I found out I was pregnant, up to today, this child is one of the biggest blessings of my life." McEntire's relationship with her son only continues to grow.