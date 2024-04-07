Tragic Details About Jane Seymour's Life

Trigger warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual harassment, pregnancy loss, and suicide.

With a career spanning over 50 years, Jane Seymour is an acting legend. In addition to movie roles like 2020's "The War with Grandpa," since 2022, Seymour's played the eponymous role in "Harry Wild," in which she plays a retired English professor with a new career solving crimes. Both on and off screen, Seymour's been on a mission to fight ageism. "I just would like to be respected and heard; I think when you get older they kind of look at you like, 'Oh well, she's past her prime. She's a little old woman, she's not important.'" she explained to People in 2024, less than a month after she turned 73. "It's not old," she said of her age. "That is wisdom on two legs."

Age-based discrimination is only one of the many challenges Seymour has faced during her life. Originally, she pursued dancing, but an injury required her to change careers, so she pivoted to acting. Seymour also suffered sexual harassment, dealt with heartbreaking divorces, and survived serious health and pregnancy complications.

Through it all, however, she's demonstrated a remarkable resilience. "I'm a person who, when something bad happens, I get over it and move forward," Seymour explained to Playboy (via Time). Here are some of the difficulties she's endured, and how she overcame them.