One Of Taylor Swift's Most Iconic Beauty Looks Was Almost Shot Down By Her Mom Andrea
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Anyone trying to recreate Taylor Swift's makeup routine for themselves needs to ensure they have lipstick as red as her song of the same name. However, had Taylor's mother Andrea Swift put her foot down, the red-lip-loving Taylor the world knows and loves would've never had the chance to exist. Makeup artist Gucci Westman joined the hosts of "Today with Hoda & Jenna" to tell the history behind Taylor and red lipstick.
Westman was the makeup artist for the 2009 Allure cover that Taylor shot when she was 19. "So I remember I really wanted to do a red lip on her because I'd never seen her in a red lip before," Westman explained. "And her mom — if I'm allowed to say this — was like, 'Well, Taylor doesn't wear red.'" Westman asked Andrea if she could give the red lipstick a shot, and something must have convinced Andrea to say yes.
Hager said, "And the rest is history!" Westman added, "Look at her now!" Then, Westman did three quick makeup tutorials, including one on applying red lipstick like Taylor's. Anyone can pull off red lipstick with the right technique!
Swift shared her red lipstick application techniques in 2011
In a 2009 interview with Allure showing behind the scenes of Taylor Swift's photoshoot, Gucci Westman said her goal was "an updated Vargas-girl look, with a strong mouth and beautiful skin." ("Vargas-girl" seemingly refers to the women painted by Alberto Vargas for publications like Esquire and Playboy.) Allure also said Westman gave some red lipstick to Swift for her to take home, which the makeup artist confirmed on Instagram in 2021.
Although Swift has sometimes rocked different lip colors, her go-to seems to be red. In 2011, when Swift did a beauty Q&A with fan-submitted questions for Allure, she shared the secret to her red lipstick that always seems to last. "There are tricks I've learned from makeup artists on shoots," Swift said — and although she didn't give Westman a shout-out by name, it's likely she was one of the artists being referred to. The "Maroon" singer continued, "They put on the red lipstick, then blot it with a tissue, then they put powder over the tissue and sort of press it onto your lips. Then re-apply. It turns it into a stain that lasts much longer."
It's unknown what red lipstick Swift wears day-to-day, although there's definitely been speculation on what the various brands could be.
Another makeup artist did the 'Bejeweled' red lip
The makeup Taylor Swift wears for the Eras Tour is possibly from makeup artist Pat McGrath. Deuxmoi shared the list of products on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a fan believed Swift wore, all from Pat McGrath Labs. Swift and McGrath have collaborated before, such as when she appeared in and did the makeup looks for Swift's "Bejeweled" music video.
In a 2022 interview with Allure on "Bejeweled", McGrath said, "The moment I heard the title, I had visions of scintillating, shimmering, and sparkling. Taylor's brief for the film was meticulous. It was a perfect inspiration." She also told the outlet the products she used to create the makeup in "Bejeweled." She created Swift's red lip using the Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in the colors Blood Lust and Deep Dive and LiquiLUSTTM: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in the color Elson 4.
In a February 2024 appearance on "Today with Hoda & Jenna," McGrath described being asked to do the "Bejeweled" music video and being excited. "And I was like, great! Let's start creating looks. This is gonna be so much fun. And I wanna do a new red lip for Taylor, and we got it all together." When Swift explained how she also wanted McGrath to appear in the video as the queen character, McGrath tried to decline. Swift told her, "'No, you're the queen. You're the number one makeup artist in the world ... and you're gonna bless this video.'"