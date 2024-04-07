One Of Taylor Swift's Most Iconic Beauty Looks Was Almost Shot Down By Her Mom Andrea

Anyone trying to recreate Taylor Swift's makeup routine for themselves needs to ensure they have lipstick as red as her song of the same name. However, had Taylor's mother Andrea Swift put her foot down, the red-lip-loving Taylor the world knows and loves would've never had the chance to exist. Makeup artist Gucci Westman joined the hosts of "Today with Hoda & Jenna" to tell the history behind Taylor and red lipstick.

Westman was the makeup artist for the 2009 Allure cover that Taylor shot when she was 19. "So I remember I really wanted to do a red lip on her because I'd never seen her in a red lip before," Westman explained. "And her mom — if I'm allowed to say this — was like, 'Well, Taylor doesn't wear red.'" Westman asked Andrea if she could give the red lipstick a shot, and something must have convinced Andrea to say yes.

Hager said, "And the rest is history!" Westman added, "Look at her now!" Then, Westman did three quick makeup tutorials, including one on applying red lipstick like Taylor's. Anyone can pull off red lipstick with the right technique!