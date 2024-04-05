Angelina Jolie's New Allegation Paints The Darkest Picture Of Her Marriage To Brad Pitt Yet

Once considered one of the strongest bonds in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's relationship became drama-filled and contentious just two years after they married. The couple's warring reportedly came to a head in 2016, during a flight back home on their private aircraft with their six children. But it appears this alleged incident may not have been the first.

According to FBI documents obtained by NBC News, Jolie accused Pitt of being intoxicated, as well as mentally and physically abusive to her. Pitt allegedly criticized her parenting and shook her violently by the head and shoulders before punching the ceiling of the plane, pouring beer on her, and telling the children she was "crazy." After the plane landed, Jolie accused Pitt of refusing to let her and the family get off the craft before he left. Divorce proceedings immediately followed.

This was widely acknowledged to be the last straw that set the Jolie-Pitt marriage to divorce court, but it seems there's still more to the story. People recently reported on details from a new court filing related to the sale of Château Miraval, the couple's jointly owned French villa and winery. The papers allege, "Pitt's history of physical abuse of Jolie started well before the family's September 2016 plane trip from France to Los Angeles." Jolie's team goes on to say the plane incident was "the first time he turned his physical abuse on the children as well," which spurred the actress to call it quits for good.