A Look Back At Mike Tyson's Whirlwind Fling With Model Naomi Campbell

Mike Tyson's dating history includes several famous women, one of whom is supermodel Naomi Campbell. The pair had a whirlwind fling that began in the late 1980s while he was a rising boxing star and she was a blossoming top model who has amassed an $80 million net worth. While their relationship wasn't highly publicized at the time, it appears to have been chaotic from the very start.

The pair reportedly first crossed paths in 1987 at a party held by underwear designer Fernando Sanchez. However, their first encounter was not very friendly, as British philosopher A.J. Ayer allegedly had to come in between Campbell and Tyson during a heated exchange. It's unknown why they were bickering, but Campbell was said to have walked away from that meeting without further incident. The two would again run into one another at another party held by music producer Russell Simmons. That engagement was likely much more pleasant, with a pal of Tyson's even claiming it turned steamy.