20 Times Kelly Ripa's Outfits Turned Heads
Kelly Ripa has worn many hats in her lifetime — from soap opera darling to talk show royalty. The entertainment juggernaut has mastered the art of multitasking — and looking good while doing so. In fact, we should add fashion icon to her list of titles. After all, how many people can say they already have their funeral outfit all picked out? "It's a Dolce & Gabbana black dress," she revealed on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in January 2024. "It's 10 years old. It's elegant. It's gorgeous, it's black, it's adorable."
Ripa's storied career means that fans have been able to see the fashionista's style evolve from her youthful, bubblegum pop-inspired looks of the 1990s to her sleek, modern taste of today. On television screens and red carpets alike, it seems the host has carved out an aesthetic all her own. In honor of Ripa's style transformation, let's take a trip down memory lane to see her most double-take-worthy looks.
A Jason Wu number at the 2024 Oscars
Heads turned when long-time talk show host Kelly Ripa appeared at the 2024 Oscars wearing a stunning Jason Wu gown. Her signature blonde hair was worn in loose curls, reminiscent of Old Hollywood, while the dress's sweetheart neckline perfectly showed off her eye-catching diamond necklace. The look wasn't all old school, though. Ripa spiced it up with a sheer skirt and train that gave viewers a slight peek at her toned legs. When Ripa shared a photo of her look on Instagram, fans were quick to tap their fire emojis. One commenter wrote, "That DRESS!! So gorgeous!" while another said, "New achievement level unlocked! Best look ever!"
Her luxe and cheeky pajamas
The world was certainly not sleeping on this look. When Kelly Ripa was photographed leaving "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" in black and gold Amiri pajamas, the fashion world was aghast. People magazine revealed the silk set's $2,280 price tag, while InStyle couldn't help but celebrate Ripa's bold choice of pairing her PJs with a pair of black heels. Whether you're a lover or a hater of this cozy look, you have to agree that the irreverent cigarette and champagne print on the suit is right in line with Ripa's famous sense of humor.
A color-blocked ensemble
Ever heard of the colorblocking trend? First coined by the designer Yves Saint Laurent, this style technique is when two or more — usually bright, primary — colors are put side by side in a single garment or outfit to create a bold effect. In 2012, Kelly Ripa was on the frontlines of this trend, causing a stir when she stepped out in this magenta dress paired with bright crimson and pink heels. Glamour applauded her gumption, crediting Ripa with bringing some much needed flair to a classic style trick. In classic Ripa fashion, this neon combo showed that the host isn't afraid to swing big and take a risk.
Christian Siriano at the 2020 Oscars
Ruffles were the look in 2020. That year, Kelly Ripa made a statement on the Oscars red carpet with a black floor-length gown that featured ruffles on ruffles on ruffles. The Christian Siriano dress featured a blooming skirt and a one-shoulder ruffled neckline. Per her tradition, Ripa took to Instagram following the ceremony to share her look with her followers. To say that this gown had them doing a double take would be an understatement. "You looked like a million dollars," one fan commented. "Your dress was not only fabulous but you were fabulous in it." Others chimed in with variations of "Love that dress."
Bustle and bows on the red carpet
While Kelly Ripa is normally on the cutting edge of fashion trends, she went old school to the 2018 Oscars– and we mean really old school. For this occasion, Ripa incorporated a bustle, a type of cushion used to make the back end of a dress look extra plump. This ballgown style is most closely associated with popular fashion of the 1870s and 1880s. However, the addition of bright pink and green bows trailing behind Ripa gave the silhouette a modern spin. With bows all the rage in 2024, we'd say Ripa was onto something.
Fans loved the look. As one commented on Ripa's Instagram post, "Your dress is out of this world." Another added, "Favorite dress ever."
A touch of fantasy
Awards season is always a time when Kelly Ripa debuts her most glamorous looks of the year. 2017 was no different, with the morning show host going midnight blue with a strapless stunner at that year's Oscars Ceremony. She was fully in her "Speak Now" era for this red carpet moment, mimicking the dreamy motif of the Taylor Swift album. Two butterfly adornments dotted her dress, one on the bodice and another flying across the skirt. When Ripa posted a behind-the-scenes snap on Instagram, one fan called her the "picture of true beauty and grace," while another exclaimed, "One of the nicest [dresses] of the evening!"
Her silk swirl suit
Who said you can't be cozy and chic at the same time? Ripa made headlines in 2022 when she stepped out at a book promotion event in New York rocking what appeared to be an extra-fashionable set of silk pajamas. While we can't know for sure if this top and trousers combo was taken from the PJ section of her closet, the loose fit and soft material looked like it would make for perfect slumber party wear. With her bright gold sandals and simple gold pendant necklace, Ripa expertly brought out the bright orange hue of the suit's marbled effect, proving that behind her styling prowess.
Barbie style in New York
With her honey blonde locks, it's no surprise that Kelly Ripa has been known to rock a Barbie-inspired look in her time. Even before the premiere of the 2023 film "Barbie," Ripa stunned us with a bright pink ensemble. Attending a "Power of Women" event hosted by Variety in April 2023, Ripa was photographed rocking a Barbie pink midi dress paired with sparkly Miu Miu Mary Janes.
Fans showed appreciation for the talk show host's ensemble, with one commenting on Instagram, "Love your dress!" Another remarked, "Most beautiful woman inside and out!"
A dress fit for a star
After almost three decades on television, Kelly Ripa finally received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015. For the occasion, the morning show alum chose an ocean blue form-fitting dress. While more conservative than some of her other looks, this monochromatic fit was the perfect choice for a celebration of Ripa's career accomplishments. In attendance were several of her peers in the entertainment industry as well as her husband, Mark Consuelos, and their three children. However, the family-friendly tone of the ceremony didn't stop the Daily Mail from commenting on how this form-fitting dress complimented Ripa's body type.
Beach chic
Yes, they have private chefs and chauffeurs, but even celebrities need a vacation every now and then — and Kelly Ripa is no exception! She grabbed fans' attention when she shared photos of her beach chic looks while on vacation in 2023. In the slideshow of family photos set to the beach anthem "Summer Renaissance" by Beyoncé, Ripa was not in the ultra-glam looks we're used to seeing. Instead, this video showed Ripa au naturel, rocking just a simple, V-necked kaftan.
Fans on Instagram responded with raving comments, with one writing, "Crazy beautiful," and another: "So very dreamy and fabulous!"
Go big or go home
Every little girl dreams of having their Cinderella moment — stepping into the ball in a full-skirted gown fit for a princess. Kelly Ripa turned that dream into a reality in 2019 when she walked the Oscars red carpet wearing an elegant Christian Siriano gown that perfectly captured that classic princess silhouette. With her husband, Mark Consuelos, on her arm, the television pro looked like she had walked right off the set of a Disney movie.
In 2022, when she posted her look as a #ThrowbackThursday snap on Instagram, fans were quick to praise her dress, with one commenter even arguing that this was Ripa's "best Oscars dress" to date.
A lingerie-inspired look
Kelly Ripa may be a mom of three, but that doesn't mean she can't bring the heat. The media mogul wowed when she attended the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars After Party rocking a suit and blazer combo reminiscent of a lingerie set. Her sheer body suit reminded fans at home that she's definitely still got it. Multiple layers of diamond necklaces and a classic pair of black pumps added an extra touch of cool, too. When Ripa shared the look with followers on Instagram, one fan wrote, "LOOK AT HER BODY SUIT!!!!! KILLIN it," while another joined in, writing, "YOU LOOK MUCHO CALIENTE," followed by a string of fire emojis.
Painting the town pink
Back in 2005, Kelly Ripa served one of her hottest looks ever. The then-co-host of "Live with Regis and Kelly" was photographed on the streets of New York's Upper West Side filming a commercial with the late Regis Philbin. Her bouncy blonde hair was the perfect accessory to this hot pink, corseted number, which showed off her toned physique.
In 2020, Ripa shared a photo of herself wearing the ensemble and smooching her man in a #ThrowbackThursday snap on her Instagram. She captioned the post, in part, "Missn' this kissn' (and this dress)." Commentators couldn't help but share her enthusiasm for the outfit. "The dress is amazing," one wrote. "Timeless beauty," another commented. "So jealous!"
Dripping in gold
It's always a pleasure to see Kelly Ripa pull something with a pop of color out of her closet. In March 2024, fans were delighted to see their fave sporting not only a frock with a bold gold hue but also one with fringe. Color and texture! Ripa donned the outfit when attending the Creative Artists Agency's pre-Oscar party at LA's Sunset Tower Hotelalongside her husband Mark Consuelos. Ripa apparently took inspiration from the Oscars statue. The sophisticated ensemble made headlines, with publications like Hello! applauding Kelly and her husband Mark's good looks.
It's giving gothic romance
If you got it, flaunt it! And it seems that morning show host Kelly Ripa has it all. From toned legs to the muscular biceps, it's clear that the star takes her health and physique seriously. Her fitness was on full display when Ripa attended the 2023 Oscars Ceremony wearing this sleeveless, black beaded number. With a sheer overlay, her sculpted abdomen was also on display. Her look was so iconic that it made headlines and also had fans leaving comments on Ripa's Instagram, like one that read, "Welcome to the gun show!" Another chimed in, writing, "Anyone else double their upper body workout this week or just me..."
A vision in violet
Taking a page out of Kate Middleton's fashion playbook, Ripa looked all the picture of royalty when she donned this metallic purple dress from the brand The Vampire's Wife — a favorite of the royals residing across the pond. The violet color, reminiscent of springtime, was a new one for the television host, who usually favors other colors. When she posted her fit on Instagram, fans were quick to praise the new aesthetic. One commenter proclaimed, "That lavender color!" along a string of emojis. Another wrote, "Kelly, [you] rock the color violet, looks stunning." Paired with a messy up-do, this look was certainly a hit.
Career couture
With a career that necessitates being on camera almost every morning, Kelly Ripa's stylists have a tough job on their hands. While most celebrities only have to worry about serving looks on special occasions, Ripa has to make sure that her style in on point every singly time she steps out to host "Live with Kelly and Mark." While she rarely misses, this office-ready pink number had everyone doing a double-take. The look was such a hit, it had PureWow calling for Greta Gerwig to cast Ripa in "Barbie." With this classy pink look, it's clear Ripa would have fit right in on the film set.
Poolside perfection
Fans who follow Kelly Ripa on social media will know that the fitness aficionado isn't afraid to flaunt her toned muscles. In January 2024, Ripa left fans speechless when she celebrated the final day of her vacation by posting a photo of herself and husband Mark Consuelos hanging out by the pool. Her Instagram caption read, "Greetings from Captains Underpants. (One last swim)." Despite the picturesque water in the background, it was Ripa's strapless swimsuit that garnered all the attention. "That's an adorable swimsuit," one fan commented. Another told Ripa, "You are a golden goddess, my dear." Carson Kressley of "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy" fame even chimed in, telling Ripa her poolside look was "better than Baywatch."
Bringing back the shoulder pads
One of the wealthiest television hosts in the world stunned once again when she hit up Los Angeles' famous Dolby Theatre to attend the 2014 Oscars ceremony. The gown, designed by Roland Mouret, fit Kelly Ripa like a glove and even sported a hint of shoulder pads — perhaps a throwback to her beginnings on the 1980s television series "Dance Party USA"? Whether this style choice was an Easter egg for her diehard fans or just a happy accident, there's no denying that the coral look complemented the blonde bombshell. Following the awards show, the Daily Mail went on to praise Ripa's outfit selection.
Her $199 wedding dress
Although she has surpassed many career milestones in her time on television, Kelly Ripa may count her marriage to Mark Consuelos as one of her greatest achievements. The two eloped in Las Vegas in 1996 and have since welcomed three children — Michael, Lola, and Joaquin – remaining as happy as ever.
To celebrate their 20th anniversary, the love birds returned to the city where they were hitched, with Ripa even donning the same dress she wore to their elopement decades earlier. In a 2016 episode of "Live with Kelly and Michael," Ripa admitted that she actually sports the dress often. "I didn't buy it as a wedding dress. ... I swear to you, I wear it constantly," she told her then-co-host. "It was the best $199 I ever spent in my life," she continued.
On Ripa and Consuelos's 25th anniversary, Ripa took to Instagram and reshared both photos — and her fans were practically wiping happy tears from their eyes. One wrote, "Absolutely priceless and gorgeous." Another added, "So perfect in so many ways!"