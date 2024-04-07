20 Times Kelly Ripa's Outfits Turned Heads

Kelly Ripa has worn many hats in her lifetime — from soap opera darling to talk show royalty. The entertainment juggernaut has mastered the art of multitasking — and looking good while doing so. In fact, we should add fashion icon to her list of titles. After all, how many people can say they already have their funeral outfit all picked out? "It's a Dolce & Gabbana black dress," she revealed on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in January 2024. "It's 10 years old. It's elegant. It's gorgeous, it's black, it's adorable."

Ripa's storied career means that fans have been able to see the fashionista's style evolve from her youthful, bubblegum pop-inspired looks of the 1990s to her sleek, modern taste of today. On television screens and red carpets alike, it seems the host has carved out an aesthetic all her own. In honor of Ripa's style transformation, let's take a trip down memory lane to see her most double-take-worthy looks.