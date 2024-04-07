What Is Donald Trump's Middle Name? Here's What The Former President Said The J Stands For

Former President Trump was born Donald John Trump to parents Fred and Mary Trump on June 14, 1946. The outspoken politician rarely acknowledges the biblical origins of his middle name, which is ironic considering that he now sells customized "God Bless the USA" bibles. Most of the time, when Trump incorporates his middle name, he does so by only using the first initial. However, in 2020, he had a hilarious explanation for the meaning of the letter J in his full name.

In January of that year, Vanity Fair special correspondent Gabriel Sherman reported that Trump's associate Frank Luntz recounted that the Mar-a-Lago owner told him the J in his name stands for "Genius." Though a quirky response, Trump has referred to himself this way on several other occasions. During an October 2023 rally in New Hampshire, Trump once again called himself a genius after pointing out that the word "us" is spelled using the same letters as the United States. Trump's interpretation of the meaning of the J is apparently significant to him, which could be why it is frequently incorporated.