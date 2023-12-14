Why Donald Trump Jr. Refused To Talk To His Father For A Year

Former President Donald Trump is known as a charismatic businessman and politician who cannot seem to stay out of bad press. However, through all his allegations and opposition, Donald Trump has always had the support and loyalty of his children, especially his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. has been a regular presence since his father's presidential bid and has been quite vocal in Trump's defense amidst legal troubles and media backlash. His actions, tweets, and words have often earned him comparison to his father, with political media outlets like CNN calling him a "chip of the old block." However, Trump Jr.'s shocking revelation in 2004 hinted at another side to Donald Trump's relationship with his kids. He revealed that he had once refused to talk to his beloved father for a year.

Trump Jr. disclosed that his decision was due to the messy divorce between his father and his mother, the late Ivana Trump. The divorce, which occurred in 1992, was rumored to be due to his father's affair with Marla Maples. Aged 12, Trump Jr. had a tough time coping with the affair and the spotlight it cast on him. He reportedly accused his father of "not loving" him and his siblings, and only loving "his money" (per Vanity Fair). After the divorce, an angry young Donald Trump Jr. and his brother Eric Trump were shipped off to a boarding school in Pennsylvania to keep them out of the public eye.