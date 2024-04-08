Meet Chicago Fire Star Joe Miñoso's Wife, Caitlin

While viewers of the hot firefighter-filled primetime TV series "Chicago Fire" were wrapped up in the on-screen drama happening at the iconic Molly's Bar and sighing over heroic acts by handsome ash-streaked men like actor Joe Miñoso, the star — who plays Joe Cruz — was having his own romantic moments falling in love behind the cameras. The star met his future wife Caitlin Murphy Miles while sitting in the makeup chair on the set of the show.

In December 2015, Miñoso announced his engagement to the internet world. "They say you always fall in love when you least expect it. I now know that to be absolutely true," he wrote on Instagram. "A little over two years ago a makeup artist joined the team of 'Chicago Fire.' And quickly became the biggest part of my heart! I am thrilled to let the world know that I will now have the great privilege of calling Caitlin Murphy Miles my fiancé and soon my wife."

The two were married in October 2016 and have been living happily ever after with their careers in full swing. Miñoso has continued to win fans via his "Chicago Fire" experience, while Caitlin has used her artistic eye in makeup and beyond.