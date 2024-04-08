All Of The Drama Surrounding Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, Explained

Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter" album may have been well-received by her loyal BeyHive, but that doesn't mean the project was released without its share of drama. For starters, the entire concept of the album was inspired by an unfavorable incident that she endured years ago. In a lengthy Instagram post ahead of "Cowboy Carter's" March 29 release, "It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed...and it was very clear that I wasn't."

While she didn't identify what happened, many have attributed this to the backlash she faced from country fans after performing with The Chicks at the Country Music Association Awards in 2016. She was subjected to racist attacks after the show, which became so profound that the CMAs removed the performance from its website. "Cowboy Carter" brought together several stars, such as Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, and even Dolly Parton. However, not everyone was pleased with Beyoncé covering one of the "I Will Always Love You" singer's most notable songs.