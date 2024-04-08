Why Tom Cruise Fans Think The Star Had Plastic Surgery

Tom Cruise has long been deemed one of Hollywood's most desirable men, but even that has not exempted him from plastic surgery rumors. This has been primarily due to his changing looks over the years, such as a possible decrease in wrinkles, which some have attributed to Botox. Fans have debated his procedures online, with one X user speculating, "Tom Cruise has either gotten botox done or plastic surgery...not hating, just being honest." Another even pleaded with him to ease up on changes to his face, writing "This is painful but, I'm just going to say it....#TomCruise needs to stop with fillers, botox and lifts."

Theories such as these were only fueled when Cruise showed up at a San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers game in October 2021 with a visibly swollen face. His shocking appearance led many to believe he was either recovering from a cosmetic procedure or had gained quite a bit of weight. One month later, he was spotted with his face seemingly back to normal, though that didn't seem to ease the whispers about a possible nip tuck.