The Sad Truth Behind Michelle Obama's Strategic White House Hairstyles

Being the First Lady of the U.S. is far from an easy job, but one person in particular had to navigate very tricky waters to ensure she represented the White House in a dignified manner. Though her fashion sense was almost always impeccable, Michelle Obama still wore some inappropriate outfits that drew criticism at the time, such as wearing a sleeveless shift dress to husband Barack Obama's 2016 State of the Union address (some critics felt this wasn't the place for her to exercise her right to bare arms). She also had to make one particular style choice no other first lady has ever had to face: As the nation's first Black FLOTUS, Obama was concerned about being judged if she wore her hair in its natural state or in braids.

In an interview with Revolt TV (per Harper's Bazaar UK), Michelle Obama explained her decision to keep her hair in a straightened bob or shag during her eight years her husband was in office. Knowing the public was wary of having a Black first family, she wanted to avoid seeming unrelatable or controversial. "We were the first. And I was like, first of all, they've got to get used to us," Obama said. "When we did a fist bump with each other, they turned that into a terrorist act. Who needs the hassle?"

Now that her Pennsylvania Avenue days are long behind her, Obama has no such hesitations about embracing her true hair — and fans agree that she looks even more beautiful than ever.