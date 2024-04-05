Malia Obama Turns Up The Heat On Her Trademark Hair Color In New Photo

Red-hot and ready to take on the world — it seems former first daughter Malia Obama is taking steps to stand out in her own way. The eldest daughter of former president Barack Obama grew up in the White House, matching her mom Michelle Obama and her sister Sasha Obama for years with a deep-black hair color. Recently, though, Malia has jumped into the world of technicolor hair with a shade that copies her nails — bright red.

The Harvard graduate stepped out in Los Angeles on April 4 into the bright sunlight, highlighting the scarlet shade and showing off nuances of rose gold combined with deep maroon. While she still sported braids at the roots and a wavy texture, several inches were missing from her previously waist-length hair.

As red is not a hair color for the timid or those who want to sink into the background, it appears Malia, who turned 25 in July 2023, is stepping out from behind the White House shadow to curate her own image and identity.