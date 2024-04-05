Malia Obama Turns Up The Heat On Her Trademark Hair Color In New Photo
Red-hot and ready to take on the world — it seems former first daughter Malia Obama is taking steps to stand out in her own way. The eldest daughter of former president Barack Obama grew up in the White House, matching her mom Michelle Obama and her sister Sasha Obama for years with a deep-black hair color. Recently, though, Malia has jumped into the world of technicolor hair with a shade that copies her nails — bright red.
The Harvard graduate stepped out in Los Angeles on April 4 into the bright sunlight, highlighting the scarlet shade and showing off nuances of rose gold combined with deep maroon. While she still sported braids at the roots and a wavy texture, several inches were missing from her previously waist-length hair.
As red is not a hair color for the timid or those who want to sink into the background, it appears Malia, who turned 25 in July 2023, is stepping out from behind the White House shadow to curate her own image and identity.
The hair color is a sign of something bigger
In January 2024, Malia Obama made her debut at Sundance Film Festival, with the premiere of "The Heart," a short film she wrote and directed. When she hit the red carpet, she was photographed with super-long, waist-skimming tresses in a mixed texture of waves and braids. The color was mostly brunette but with just a hint of dark red coming through — the first sign of Malia exploring and creating her new look.
In addition to the deviation from the hair color she's had for most of her life, Malia has also made an effort to distance herself from her famous last name. In an effort not to be judged by her former Pennsylvania Avenue address, when she submitted her film "The Heart" to Sundance, she used only "Malia Ann" in the credits.
After college, Malia moved to Los Angeles to pursue her career in show business, living with her sister Sasha. While her parents are thousands of miles away on the East Coast, Malia has written for Donald Glover's "The Swarm," taken acting classes, and is getting to know life as a redhead.